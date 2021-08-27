JONESBORO — A drainage project in eastern Craighead County is expected to have a major impact on flood control in the St. Francis River basin.
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Memphis District awarded a $1,289,305 contract Tuesday to Innovative Performance Construction Co. of Jackson, Miss.
The work to be done is on two miles of Locust Creek between Lake City and Lester. The project starts at the confluence of Locust Creek and the St. Francis River in Lester and extends upstream for about two miles.
Memphis District Project Manager Amber Jarnagin said the project will remove debris blockages that aren’t allowing proper channel drainage.
“This leads to water ponding against the levee and an increase in the frequency of flooding events,” Jarnagin explained. “In June of 2020, hired labor removed a large amount of debris that had accumulated over time in the channel.”
The work will return the channel to its original drainage design capacity and reduce the chances of flooding, Jarnagin added.
The St. Francis Levee District of Arkansas is a partner in this effort. Rob Rash, manager of the district, said the project is significant, especially upstream from Craighead County.
“It affects all the way to Wappapello, (Missouri),” Rash said of the blockage. “Historically, there has been tons of debris that has just stacked up there,” Rash told The Sun Thursday.
Rash said the levee district has done some work over the years, but hasn’t had the resources to make a long-term impact.
“It takes a total team effort to move these projects forward for a community, which is why we’re very fortunate to partner with the St. Francis Levee District of Arkansas,” Jarnigan said in a news release.
At a meeting with stake holders in March in Missouri, Jairus Stroup, the corps project manager over the St. Francis Basin, emphasized how complex it is to manage the system.
With a footprint of over 7,200 square miles and being larger than the Mississippi Delta, this system’s federally authorized features include 440 miles of levees, 1,265 miles of channels, 38 floodgates/culverts, two pumping plants (the largest USACE-owned plant in the world, the W.G. Huxtable Pumping Plant), five control structures, and one siphon, Stroupe said.
The Locust Creek project is expected to be completed by September 2022.
