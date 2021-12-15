Because of incorrect information provided to The Sun, a story in Tuesday’s edition, “Friday night tornadoes terrorize NEA,” contained incorrect information. God’s Pit Crew was brought in and coordinated through the pastors of the Paragould Church of God and the New Beginnings Worship Center in Trumann.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Top Headlines
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- Man stabbed inside of Kroger
- Friday night tornadoes terrorize NEA
- Police seize pot, cash
- Daniel resigns position; A-State names interim coach
- Local investors sell Newport cannabis facility
- Library hit with another FOIA lawsuit
- Shooting victim dies
- State investigates managed care company in Medicaid fraud
- Officials warn of distemper outbreak
- Assistant library chief resigns
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.