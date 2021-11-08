Correction
Due to a reporter’s error, a story in the weekend edition, “Library director takes issue with column, contained incorrect information. The Rev. Kevin W. Gore, rector of St. Mark’s Episcopal Church in Jonesboro, was misidentified.
Because of a reporter’s error, a story in the weekend edition, “Sharing hope and recovery,” contained incorrect information. Josh Ramsey can be contacted by phone at 870-805-6181.
The Sun regrets the errors.
