JONESBORO — Local leaders may soon learn how much a 203,000-square-foot indoor sports complex will cost.
Mark Keane, an architect for the Hastings+Chivetta firm of St. Louis, provided updated information Tuesday to a local steering committee helping to plan the facility.
The building’s schematic plan at this point includes 203,315 square feet for an aquatic center for competitive swimming and a second warmup pool; an eight-court basketball gym that can also be used for volleyball, pickleball or badminton; and a separate events center, which could include four additional basketball courts, indoor soccer or other activities.
A walking track above the basketball courts is also part of the plan, along with some outdoor water features.
A 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on Jan. 1, 2022, is providing the funding for the project. Part of that revenue will be used for a bond issue to speed up the construction process.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission paid Arkansas State University $4 million for 32 acres of the property and acquired an additional four acres from Arisa Health (formerly Mid-South) for $1.05 million
Keane’s firm is working with Arkansas-based Crafton Tull engineers and Nabholz Construction, which will manage construction.
“Next Monday is when we’ll turn over our schematic design to Nabholz to do their kind of first go-through at a building budget for the project,” Keane told the steering committee during a virtual meeting.
Much of Tuesdays’ meeting involved the exterior appearance, particularly the entrance to the new building, which will be located on 36 acres in the 1900 block of Race Street.
The committee is pondering four options, and Kevin Hodges, the committee chairman, said he hopes the panel can reach an agreement at its next meeting on Sept. 26.
The A&P Commission is working jointly with Hammerhead Development, which owns the adjacent property in what was once known as the Arkansas Services Center on McClellan Drive for a common drainage system.
“It’s looking really good, I’ve seen the drawings of that,” Hodges said of the planned regional detention structure. He said the flood mitigation project will also alleviate drainage issues east of the site.
Jerry Morgan, chairman of the A&P Commission, said the sports complex will generate more commercial development in the area.
“We’ve had a couple of really good meetings to try to master plan that whole area – it’s not just the sports complex,” Morgan said. “They’re designing theirs around us, we’re doing the same thing … they’ve got a lot of interest from outside of market, retailers, developers, hotels, restaurants, that are all looking at this because of the sports complex.”
Mayor Harold Copenhaver, who also attended the meeting, said the city is also looking at additional street upgrades in the area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.