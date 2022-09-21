JONESBORO — Construction of a new route between Interstate 555 and U.S. 49 in Jonesboro, major widening of U.S. 49 between Paragould and Marmaduke and widening U.S. 63 in the Imboden and Black Rock area are among proposed projects announced by the Arkansas State Highway Commission.
Lots of new bridges are also planned throughout Northeast Arkansas in the near future
The projects are included in the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) for Federal Fiscal Years 2023-2026.
Fiscal Year 2023 begins Oct. 1 of this calendar year.
The public is invited to review and comment on the contents of this document through October 20. The statewide plan can be downloaded from the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ArDOT) website at: www.ardot.gov/STIP.
The Martin Luther King Jr. Drive project, when finished, will provide through traffic on U.S. 49 to avoid the traffic congestion on Red Wolf Boulevard and at Hilltop. The cost has escalated to more than $60 million since first proposed almost a decade ago.
Area proposed projects by county, estimated cost and federal fiscal year scheduled include:
Craighead County
Arkansas 1, major widening of 2.7 miles from Interstate 555 to Caraway Road, $16.8 million, 2026.
Arkansas 18 Spur (Martin Luther King Jr. Drive), 0.33 miles of major widening to Parker Road, $2.9 million, 2023.
U.S. 49 (Southwest Drive) and Parker Road, intersection improvements, $3.2 million, 2023.
Arkansas 91, new Cache River bridge south of Egypt, $3.9 million, 2024.
Arkansas 91, major widening of 2.1 miles west of Craighead Road 132, $10 million, 2025.
Arkansas 135 and 139, new bridge at Caraway, $1.5 million, 2023.
Arkansas 158, new bridge over Whiteman Creek $3.7 miles, 2025.
Arkansas 230, new bridge, $3.4 million, 2026.
Arkansas 230, bridges over Big Nay Ditch Nos. 1 and 3, $3.2 million.
Arkansas 351 at Hilltop, intersection improvements, $6.4 million, 2023.
Arkansas 351 (Old Greensboro Road) major widening of 0.36 miles from Pleasant View Drive to Peachtree Avenue, $2.5 million, 2024.
Arkansas 886, new bridge, $600,000, 2026.
Arkansas 18 Spur, major widening and extension 4.59 miles of Martin Luther King Jr. to U.S. 49 (East Johnson Avenue), $59.7 million, 2023.
Arkansas 351 Connector, (Aggie Road), $5 million, 2026.
Arkansas 135, new bridge near Poinsett County line, $25.7 million.
Greene County
Arkansas 34, new bridge, $700,000, 2023.
Arkansas 34, new bridge, $1.7 million, 2025.
U.S. 49, major widening of 6.2 miles south of Marmaduke, $30 million, 2025.
U.S. 49, major widening of 2.13 miles north of Paragould, $12.8 million.
Arkansas 135 major widening of 1.21 miles from U.S. 49B to Fairview Road, $6.3 million, 2026.
Arkansas 135, Jack’s Creek Bridge, $3.5 million, 2023.
Arkansas 141, Poplar Creek Bridge, $3.5 million, 2025.
Arkansas 141, Lick Creek Bridge, $1.2 million, 2023.
Arkansas 168, new bridge, $4 million, 2024.
Jackson County
Arkansas 17, Village Creek bridge, $8.2 million, 2024.
Arkansas 37, Cash River relief bridge, $4.1 million., 2023.
Arkansas 37, bridge, $1.5 million, 2023.
Arkansas 224, Cattail Creek bridge, $600,000, 2023.
Lawrence County
Arkansas 25, bridge at Independence County line, $5 million, 2023.
U.S. 62, Spring River bridge at Imboden, $20.3 million, 2026.
U.S. 63, major widening of 2 miles to County Road 106, $10 million, 2025.
U.S. 63 major widening of 2.11 miles from Arkansas 117 to Arkansas 25 at Black Rock, $11.5 million, 2024.
Poinsett County
Arkansas 14, bridge, $4.5 million, 2023.
Arkansas 69, bridge, $800,000, 2026.
Arkansas 69, major widening of 1.68 miles from I-555 to Arkansas 463, $6 million, 2024.
Arkansas 75, bridge, $1.1 million, 2023.
Arkansas 118 bridge over Tyronza River, $5 million, 2024.
Arkansas 140, Little River bridge, $5.3 million, 2025.
Arkansas 322, bridge, $600,000, 2026.
Randolph County
U.S. 67, Current River bridge, $14.6 million, 2025.
Arkansas 90, Beaver Dam Ditch bridge, $3.5 million, 2023.
Arkansas 90, Eassis Creek bridge, $3.5 million, 2023.
Arkansas 166, bridge between U.S. 67 and Engelberg, $900,000, 2023.
Arkansas 328, Main Ditch bridge, $900,000, 2023.
Pocahontas bypass 2.6 miles, $14.5 million, 2026.
According to ArDOT, the Statewide Transportation Improvement Program is consistent with the state’s long-range plan and includes roadway, bridge, safety, intersection improvement and transit projects. The document is prepared in response to Title 23 Untied States Code, Section 135 – Statewide Planning Requirements. Copies of the Draft STIP are also available by mail when requested through ArDOT’s Program Management Division at (501) 569-2262.
Submit all comments regarding the STIP in writing to:
Jared Wiley, P.E. assistant chief engineer – planning; Arkansas Department of Transportation; P.O. Box 2261, Little Rock, 72203, or by email: STIP@ardot.gov.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.