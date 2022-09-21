JONESBORO — Construction of a new route between Interstate 555 and U.S. 49 in Jonesboro, major widening of U.S. 49 between Paragould and Marmaduke and widening U.S. 63 in the Imboden and Black Rock area are among proposed projects announced by the Arkansas State Highway Commission.

Lots of new bridges are also planned throughout Northeast Arkansas in the near future

inman@jonesborosun.com