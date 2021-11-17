JONESBORO — City council members approved a proposal Tuesday to spend about $1,688,000 on new vehicles, including 23 fully equipped police patrol vehicles.
The purchases had been under consideration for the 2022 city budget. But because of the uncertainty of the auto market potential price increases, city officials sought early approval so that they could acquire the vehicles as soon as they are available.
All the vehicles will be bought through state bidding procedures. Each year, the state takes bids on all types of vehicles and awards contracts to the lowest bidders. Those prices are well below the typical retail price, council member Joe Hafner said.
In all, the city plans to buy 48 vehicles. In response to questions from resident Patti Lack, Mayor Harold Copenhaver said the city’s overall fleet is aging and won’t be growing.
“So when we purchase a car, we also want a car to go out of the inventory as well,” Copenhaver said. “So we’re working with each department, addressing the vehicles that they need, not necessarily the ones that they want … It’s also important that we revitalize our fleet at this point in time because it is aging. Many of our police vehicles are 10 to 14 years of age we still have them on the lot. We lost three last week to accidents. It’s an ongoing occurrence.”
The resolution approving the purchases amends the official 2021 budget to reflect additional spending.
Through September, overall sales tax collections were running more than $3.5 million higher than the first nine months of 2020.
In other business, the council waived the required three separate readings and adopted an ordinance authorizing a new contract with Blue Cross Blue Shield to continue to provide health insurance coverage for city employees.
Copenhaver said the 3.5 percent increase in premiums had been negotiated down from a proposed 17 percent raise.
Council members also heard the second readings of proposed ordinances that would:
Rezone the building at 4600 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-2 single family residential to C-3 general commercial at the request of Jarrett Holladay. The 1.1-acre parcel is surrounded by a mixture of residential and commercial uses near Stevens Street.
Waive competitive bidding and enter into an agreement with Active Network LLC for hosted registration software for the parks department.
Place various traffic control signs at designated locations as determined by the city’s traffic control committee. Among the changes would be to reduce the speed limit on West Jefferson Avenue to 25 mph and place all-way stop signs at Nisbett Street and West Jefferson Avenue.
Resolutions approved:
Awarding a $1,139,394 contract to Bailey Contractors, the low bidder for construction of a new building maintenance facility.
Using $74,000 in federal hazard mitigation funds to purchase storm damaged property at 3901 Willow Road from Diane Maness.
Purchasing additional right of way along the planned route for a pedestrian trail between Arkansas State University and Church Street.
Placing municipal liens on several properties to recover the cost of code enforcement action.
Scheduled a public hearing for 5:20 p.m. Dec. 7 on an appeal of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission’s refusal to approve conditional use for a billboard at 2701 Paula Drive.
