JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver said Jonesboro’s balanced budget for 2022 doesn’t include some major projects that people may want, but could happen anyway.
The city council formally approved the operating budget during its final meeting of the year on Tuesday.
Copenhaver said such projects as widening of South Caraway Road south of Interstate 555 to Fox Meadow Lane, construction of a clubhouse at the city’s new shooting sports complex, new fire stations and broadband expansion within the city are needed, but he left them out of the 2022 budget.
“Further clarity of the American Rescue Plan Act funding, state appropriation, as well, additional grant opportunities and revenue bonds may also be a source for funding these projects,” Copenhaver said. “I feel that this approach will allow for more accurate cost forecasting and a better project detail and input, resulting in further positive stewardship of our taxpayers dollars.”
In response to a followup question from The Sun at the conclusion of the meeting, Copenhaver said he believed this approach would allow for more citizen participation in planning the potential projects.
“We have to dedicate these projects and look for all avenues of how we’re going to choose to fund them, depending on what projects we do,” the mayor said. “So those are just some that have obviously been mentioned over a period of time, but more importantly, how do we conservatively do it in a manner that doesn’t deplete our reserves, as well. Fire stations have been discussed for years, so there’s obviously some public concern about that. How are we going to move forward? We have to be very cautious.”
The budget projects a beginning fund balance of $26.46 million.
It projects spending $56,715,008 million for operating and maintenance in the coming year – two-thirds of which will be for employee salaries and benefits.
It provides each employee with at least 4 percent in wage increases, imposing a new salary minimum of $14 per hour. The current salary plan has a minimum wage of $12.37.
The $6,142,870 capital improvement budget would bring total spending to $62,857,878. The plan includes $3.74 million in projects at Craighead Forest Park, Joe Mack Campbell Park, the Southside Softball Complex, the shooting sports complex and at various community centers and playgrounds.
The city will also have about $4 million in unspent funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. Another round of funding is expected in the new year.
The council will also approved a resolution confirming the 2022 budget for the Craighead County Solid Waste Disposal Authority, which operates Legacy Landfill. A new state law requires the approval of all cities and counties within a state-designated solid waste disposal district, Copenhaver said.
The district anticipates $6,179,225 in revenue and total expenditures of $5,242,300.
The council heard the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would rezone 29.82 acres owned by Roger Watkins Sr. and Sylvia Watkins from R-1 single family residential to PD-R, planned development residential.
The vacant land is south of Bettie Drive and west of North Church Street (Arkansas 141). French Street also ends at the property line. Terra Verde LLC, a central Arkansas development company, seeks to build 115 attached houses on the property.
A rezoning proposal by Herbert and Sharon Stallings that would change 0.43 acres at 3200 and 3217 Neil Circle from I-2 general industrial to I-1 limited industrial also received a first reading, as did a proposed ordinance that clarifies the duty of the city clerk. The current ordinance outlining duties of the clerk had language from a time many years ago in which the city clerk had financial reporting responsibilities.
The council also approved a resolution endorsing Spirit Fitness for participation in the state’s Tax Back incentive program. The company announced in July a $10 million plan to build a 150,000-square-foot structure on 20 acres at 2211 Barnhill Road, just south of Arkansas 18. Construction is underway.
