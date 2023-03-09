JONESBORO — A zoning proposal for 0.95 acres of land at 804 Belt St., next door to Success School, was bound to leave the neighborhood dissatisfied.
City council members knew it. The council voted 7-5 to approve it Tuesday night.
That parcel is zoned R-1 for single family homes. But developer Weston Wagner also owns 0.77 acres in front of that tract, facing Belt Street, that’s zoned R-3, for multifamily development.
That means he already has the right to build at least 13 housing units on the smaller tract without council action.
But because the larger tract is restricted to single family homes, Wagner asked the council to rezone that parcel to RM-12, residential multifamily. By combining the two pieces of land, Wagner would be able to build 18 housing units – nine duplex structures.
Without Wagner’s proposed rezoning, residents of what would be a new, small single family neighborhood of four or five new houses would have to pass through the planned multifamily neighborhood to get to their homes.
“As long as this passes, everything will be consistent and flow,” Wagner said. “If this doesn’t pass, the apartments will be in front, stacked two or three stories high and the houses will be in the back. It comes down to the same amount of doors, but how do we want the site plan to look?”
The Metropolitan Area Planning Commission voted 7-0 to recommend approval of Wagner’s request with no opposition. But that was last June, and neighboring residents said they were unaware of the proposal. They denied receiving the required written notification, even though Wagner submitted receipts verifying that he had sent them by certified mail.
Billy Brown, who lives nearby on Mays Road, and said he represents an organization called the Northside Coalition for the Betterment of Jonesboro, spoke against the proposal. Because of the proliferation of multifamily housing north of East Johnson Avenue, Brown said it’s important to preserve R-1 properties.
“If we begin to change those R-1s, and say, ‘well, OK, that’s over here, but let’s just change that. We can make that R-something else and we can put more stuff in there – that affects my property,” Brown said. “Especially, if it’s out my back door or across the street from me.”
Brown warned Tuesday’s decision could lead to pressure to rezone more R-1 property in northern Jonesboro, and he said the higher density will lead to higher crime rates. But that’s not the only problem.
“Most important, the traffic in that area is going to increase to such a degree that it’s going to affect all of those people that live in that area,” Brown contended. Traffic is already troublesome for some residents during the school year, he added.
Brown also pointed to the notification process, and the fact that residents hadn’t received their written notice.
Derrel Smith, the city’s planning director, noted Wagner presented proof that the notifications had been sent.
“We normally will give them a list of everybody to send notifications to, and then they’ll bring receipts back, showing that they sent them,” Smith said. In response to a question from council member John Street, Smith said, “They don’t have to be received by [neighbors]. A lot of times they’re never received. A lot of times they never pick them up. There’s a return receipt card, saying they tried to do the notifications and they weren’t picked up.”
City Attorney Carol Duncan said that’s all the city’s zoning code requires, and it could be impossible to require more.
“This hasn’t been a problem in the past,” Smith said. “You’ve got the notices from the post office showing they were sent. “
Also speaking against the proposal was Scott Darwin, who lives on Sylvan Hill Drive.
“It should be obvious to you, again, we do not need any more multiple family housing,” Darwin said. “North Jonesboro has been dumped on all these many years. Apartment City, of course, is the best example of that, where they have publicly posted signs in front of these … apartments, saying the people who live here are criminals, beware. We don’t need any more of that in our area. We don’t need it in south Jonesboro.”
Though not required by law to do so at this point, Wagner laid out specifics of how he wants to develop the property.
“As I stated before, I would like to build nine duplexes with plenty of spacing and all one story,” Wagner said. “One of the buildings will have a garage that will be used as storage-slash office. Also in this garage area is where my camera system will be placed. Without a doubt a camera security system is a must have. Not only do I want to be able to monitor my buildings and the activities going on day-to-day, but I also want to have it for the safety of the people who will be living there.”
Street, who is serving his 21st year on the council, said he agreed with many residents who believe there are too many apartments in Jonesboro, but, having gone through lawsuits and other controversies over the years, he said multifamily housing can’t be banned.
“It’s illegal. We can’t just not build apartments,” Street said.
However, council members did say they want to look at changing the city’s code to impose a deadline for moving a request from the MAPC to the council for consideration.
