JONESBORO — City council members gave final approval Tuesday to an industrial bond issue and a residential rezoning proposal.
Camfil USA will be able issue up to $50 million in industrial development bonds to assist in construction of its new manufacturing facility.
The project will allow the company to add 67 new jobs to an existing workforce of 237 people, officials said in November, 2021.
Council members approved an ordinance proposed by William Conrad to rezone 0.44 acres at 1601 Granger Drive, off of North Patrick Street, from R-1 single family residential to RM-8 multifamily. Conrad plans to build a triplex structure on the property.
Also gaining final approval was a proposal by Undefeated Inc., doing business as La Cascada Mexican Restaurant and Grill of Jonesboro, for a restaurant private club permit. La Cascada seeks to open its establishment in Valley View Commons, 5510 Southwest Drive.
A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
The council also heard the first of three required readings of a proposal by Innovative Investments LLC, doing business as Urban Organics for another private club.
The club would operate from the Glass Factory building at 313 W. Huntington Ave.
Heather Walker-Clark is president of the organization. Her husband, Mathew Clark is vice president and Lindsay Bowman is listed as secertary/treasurer. The club submitted a list of 129 members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.