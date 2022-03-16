JONESBORO — City council members gave quick approval Tuesday to a bond issue to assist Colson Caster Co. in the construction of its new manufacturing complex.
The council heard the first reading, waived the second and third required readings, and adopted the ordinance. It authorizes issuance of up to $24 million in taxable revenue bonds to finance the project at 2121 Barnhill Road.
The City of Jonesboro will technically own the building until Colson’s debt on the property is paid off.
In other business, the council voted to approve two new restaurant private club permits.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
Gaining approval were XET Concepts, doing business as Unwind Cafe, at 2816 Creek Drive, and for Sunflower Social Club, doing business as Poppy’s Beach Grill & Event Center at 2915 Kazi Drive.
Also gaining final approval was an ordinance waiving competitive bidding and approving a $49,500 contract with First Step Pavement Management to provide an inventory of hard-surfaced roads and sidewalks maintained by the city to assist in scheduling maintenance.
Also, the council:
Heard the first reading of a proposal by A & J Deliveries to rezone 3.73 acres of unimproved land on Service Road, which is on the east side of Willow Road, from C-3 general commercial, to I-1 limited industrial.
Heard the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would abandon a drainage easement at 1700 Mayfield Drive in the Hill Park commercial subdivision, to assist in development of a commercial day care center.
Council members also adopted resolutions to:
Authorize the purchase of additional right of way along Creath Avenue and South Bridge Street for street and trail improvements.
Adopt permanent land restrictions for the city’s closed municipal landfill on Strawfloor Drive.
Amend a contract with Brackett Krennerich for architectural services related to the renovation of the former YMCA building on West Nettleton Avenue.
