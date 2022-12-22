JONESBORO — After some members expressed concerns a week earlier about adopting a 2023 operating budget, the Jonesboro City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s plan.

The mayor said he would continue to work to increase salaries, not only for police and firefighters, but for all city employees. During a Finance and Administration Committee meeting last week, some members had sought specifics on future raises, to which Copenhaver responded he wouldn’t make a promise he couldn’t fulfill. He said Tuesday the adjustments in the 2023 pay plan are designed to retain experienced employees.

inman@jonesborosun.com