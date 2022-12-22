JONESBORO — After some members expressed concerns a week earlier about adopting a 2023 operating budget, the Jonesboro City Council voted unanimously Tuesday to adopt Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s plan.
The mayor said he would continue to work to increase salaries, not only for police and firefighters, but for all city employees. During a Finance and Administration Committee meeting last week, some members had sought specifics on future raises, to which Copenhaver responded he wouldn’t make a promise he couldn’t fulfill. He said Tuesday the adjustments in the 2023 pay plan are designed to retain experienced employees.
“Being competitive with uniform pay is a priority and will continue to be during my administration,” Copenhaver said.
Council member David McClain said he wants the city to commission an updated wage study for all positions to determine how Jonesboro pay compares with other municipalities in the state.
L.J. Bryant, another council member who balked last week, expressed his support after he met with the mayor to discuss his concerns.
“And I remember five years ago, we had a five-year plan to build two fire stations and we’ve built zero in five years,” Bryant said. “So the mayor and I had a good visit about that and the mayor’s committed to helping us work on that, and I had a visit with the fire chief, as well about that. So I feel confident about that.”
Bryant said he also feels comfortable with the mayor’s plan for adding bike lanes and increasing spending on sidewalks.
Council member Ann Williams welcomed Copenhaver’s plan to build a new public swimming pool at Parker Park Community Center, but said she didn’t believe the $1.5 million allocated to the project is enough, based on comparisons with pools built by other cities in recent years.
“I think that’s a very low amount, and I think as long as we’ve waited for an additional pool that’s much needed, I’d hate for us to do anything but a very good quality pool,” Williams said.
The $83 million spending plan includes almost $11.75 million in capital improvements, including $5 million in parks improvements.
Among other matters, the council:
Adopted an ordinance proposed by S.A.I. Real Estate LLC to rezone 12.94 acres at 5307 E. Highland Drive, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, from I-2 general industrial to C-3 general commercial.
Heard the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to abandon a portion of street right of way for undeveloped Harlan Cove, north of Jonathon Drive, at the request of Fisher & Arnold Engineering.
Heard the first reading and waived the second reading of a proposal by Cavenaugh Auto Group to abandon a drainage easement off of Stadium Boulevard near Malibu Drive.
Heard the second reading of an ordinance to approve a private club permit for Innovative Investments LLC, doing business as Urban Organics. The club would operate from the Glass Factory building at 313 W. Huntington Ave.
The council tabled for an additional six months condemnation proceedings for four adjacent properties at the north edge of the city boundaries. Scott Roper, director of code enforcement, said Michael P. Davis of Memphis, who owns 3011, 3013, 3015 and 3017 N. Church St., is active military and wants to give him additional time to resolve the issue.
The council learned condemnation should also be postponed for two other properties because a permit for renovation has been approved for one and the second has been sold.
The council moved forward with condemnation of 219 Miller St., owned by Ronnie and Jacqueline Stanback; and 1301 W. Huntington Ave., owned by James and Jessy Harrell; and 1607 Duncan Road, owned by Kevin and Tonya Lyles.
It was the final meeting for two council members, Seth Speer, who has served for three months, and Charles Frierson, who has served on the council since 2007. Frierson previously served for many years on the Jonesboro Economic Development Commission, the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission and is a former Jonesboro city attorney.
To honor Frierson’s service, his colleagues voted to give Washington Avenue an honorary designation as “Councilman Charles Frierson Avenue” from Jan. 1-June 30 next year.
The council previously bestowed honorary street names for retired Mayor Harold Perrin and retired City Clerk Donna Jackson.
In praising Frierson, Bryant said, “You always knew where he stood, you always knew he would be honest, if you ask a stupid question, you’re going to know.”
Speer, who was appointed to complete the unexpired term of Bobby Long on the council, said he was honored to have been given the opportunity.
“I can definitely say I think the city is on the right track,” he said.
