JONESBORO — The hiring of three new police officers at a cost of $41,126 for the remainder of 2021 will be offset by hundreds of thousands in overtime because of changes implemented in Craighead County District Court, Judge Tommy Fowler said.
The city council approved the budget revision Tuesday evening.
The county is traditionally responsible for providing court bailiffs and security, but Fowler said the Jonesboro Police Department writes the vast majority of the citations that end up in district court.
“I appreciate the mayor stepping up and saying this is something that he wants to do,” Fowler said. “Because, again, the City of Jonesboro spends more time than the county, Craighead County, in our courtroom. We owe a duty to the people who come in our court to provide a safe place, and that’s what I’m asking the city council to approve tonight.”
Fowler outlined two things he and Judge David Boling instituted to improve efficiency. One was to relieve the circuit courts of about 800 low-level felony drug cases. Those involve typically first-time offenders who possessed small amounts of drugs or illegal drug paraphernalia. Fines collected go to the local jurisdictions instead of the county or state, he said.
The other change was how misdemeanor trials are being handled. Fowler said trials are now scheduled at times that more closely coincide with officers’ regular shifts, preventing the need to pay overtime.
Council member Charles Frierson, a former city attorney, praised the district judges for what they’ve accomplished.
“You have made remarkable progress, both for the city and for the people that run through that court,” Frierson said. “I’m very appreciative of this situation that you have developed.”
Copenhaver also commended the changes in trial scheduling from previous practices.
“In taking consideration into our officers who are on third shift and second shift, they’re coming off no rest; they go into court,” Copenhaver said. “They might be there eight, nine hours and not even be called on the docket. So again, this is time for them to be at home, resting for their job.” He said the lack of rest due to court duty can be a safety issue for the officers.
In other business, the council postponed until Oct. 19 the second of three required readings of a proposed ordinance by the Downtown Jonesboro Improvement District board of commissioners. The measure would impose a 2-mill property tax on commercial property within the district to fund improvements to common areas. The district estimates the tax would generate between $200,000 and $250,000 per year.
Council member David McClain said he requested the delay after receiving several phone calls.
The council heard the first readings of proposed ordinances that would approve new private club alcohol permits.
Good Hope Hospitality, doing business as Pier 88 Boiling Seafood, seeks to operate at 2324 Red Wolf Blvd. Directors of the club are Wei Sheng Luo, his wife, Jiahui Huo, and business partner Jayme Swillim. The club lists 163 members.
Rojo’s on Huntington, doing business as GrillZil, would operate from 601 W. Huntington Ave.
Managing agent is Cleia Cintra Patterson. Other officers are Nelson Walter, Tyler Patterson, James Hollywood and Edward Patterson. That club lists 120 members.
The council heard the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would create a property assessed clean energy (PACE) improvement district. Under the program, a property owner may finance an energy efficiency improvement, a renewable energy project or a water conservation project on a voluntary basis, with loan repayment tied to their property tax bills.
Gaining final approval was an ordinance proposed by Casey Turner Construction LLC to rezone 1.1 acres at 2407 W. Matthews Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial. Turner plans to use the land and existing buildings for offices and equipment storage for the business.
Resolutions approved include:
Appointments of Jeff Steiling to a three-year-term on the Stormwater Management Board; Gary Harpole to fill the unexpired term of Clay Young on the Downtown Business Improvement District Board; and re-appointment of Kevin Box on the Auditorium Commission.
Authorize the city to enter into an agreement with the United States Department of Treasury for the 2021 American Rescue Plan Funds for Towns and Cities for $7,789,521.50 in federal funds for activities that prevent, respond to, and mitigate the effects of COVID-19.
Scheduled a public hearing on a proposal to abandon a drainage easement on the south side of Great Dane Drive at the request of the Jonesboro Economic Development Corp.
That hearing will be held at 5:25 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 4. The council normally meets on the first and third Tuesdays of the month. However, the city observes National Night Out on the first Tuesday of October.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.