JONESBORO — City council members capped off more than an hour of debate by voting 11-1 to approve a tax proposal to fund an indoor multipurpose sports complex.
Council member Bobby Long cast the lone no vote.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission proposed the 2 percent tax on prepared food, also known as a hamburger tax, in August.
The council also heard the first of three required readings of a separate proposed ordinance that would raise the hotel occupancy tax from the current 3 percent to 4%.
Residents and city officials have talked for years about building such a facility, which would likely include a swimming pool.
In fact, council member L.J. Bryant said someone showed him a newspaper article from the 1970s that was discussing a similar project.
“So, it’s like, if not now, when,” Bryant said.
As discussion began, Mayor Harold Copenhaver made clear the tax plan was developed by the A&P Commission.
“By state statute, the Advertising and Promotions Commission is tasked with researching and recommending suggestions on ways to bring people to Jonesboro that will result in economic activity for the city,” Copenhaver said, adding that his responsibility is to consider the best interest of the city as a whole. “I think a sports complex provides an opportunity to serve all of our community, right here in Jonesboro. And I want a place to serve people of all ages from all backgrounds.”
Copenhaver also noted that the Jonesboro Regional Chamber of Commerce and representatives of all the community’s public schools have also voiced their support.
Matt Brewer, head of Ridgefield Christian School, said the new complex is important to private schools, as well. He said families moving to Jonesboro who are interested in Christian education also are interested in the city’s quality of life.
“And one of the big things that come up is not only private, Christian education, but also sporting opportunities,” Brewer said, adding the need for his students to be able to associate with students from other educational and social surroundings.
Margie McGee, longtime coach of the state champion Valley View Blazers volleyball team, said the complex will provide opportunity for more boys and girls in the community.
“Not everybody gets a college athletic scholarship,” McGee said. “But what they do get is the experience of being able to be on a team and being a part of something special.”
While the council heard comments from some opponents who said they oppose the new tax burden, one resident, Craig Matthews raised the issue of an uncertain national economy, citing recent news headlines.
“Wall Street Journal: ‘U.S. Prices rise at fastest pace in decade,’” Matthews recited. “CNBC: ‘Inflation notches a fresh 30-year high as measured by the Fed’s favorite gauge.’ PBS Newshour: ‘U.S. Wholesale inflation rose a new record at the year-over-year 12-month ratio.’”
With the inflation statistics, “We don’t really know where that’s going to go in the future,” Matthews said. He said the supply chain issue could keep prices high for quite a while.
Long, the lone dissenter on the council, cited the uncertainty of what will be delivered to the people in exchange for the tax. The A&P Commission plans to hire a consulting firm to study what other cities have done, how those complexes have performed, and what the community wants to be included in a Jonesboro facility.
“Because when we don’t know what we’re buying, everyone in this room has a different vision of what they think their tax dollars is going to buy,” Long said. “And I think we’re setting ourselves up for a big disappointment because some of those expectations may not be met.”
The tax is expected to go into effect early next year.
In an unrelated tax matter, the council adopted an ordinance to levy a 2-mill property tax on commercial property within the Downtown Jonesboro Improvement District. The money will be used by the improvement district to make improvements in common areas, including lighting and security measures. Nonprofit businesses, such as St. Bernards Healthcare, would not be affected by the special tax.
