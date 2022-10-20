JONESBORO — City council members gave their approval Tuesday to a plan to order $3.67 million in vehicles and equipment in the current year, rather than waiting until 2023.
It’s the second year in a row that the city has moved to get in front of the competition for such things as police vehicles, which have been in short supply since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Steve Purtee, the city’s finance director, said during a council committee meeting last week.
Under the plan, the city will buy 20 Ford police package sport utility vehicles, one Chevrolet police package SUV and two Harley Davidson police package motorcycles.
The fire department would get a new $800,000 firetruck.
The street department would get three pickups, while two pickups each would go to the building maintenance, parks and sanitation departments.
One new vehicle each would go to the animal control, code enforcement, inspections and planning departments.
Also, the street department would receive trucks and trailers directly involved in maintenance work.
All the purchases will be made through the state bidding process or cooperative purchasing agreements with other government agencies.
In other business, the council adopted an ordinance proposed by HB Medical Holdings LLC to vacate a utility easement on Apache Drive.
Council members heard the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Three Sister Land Development and Horizon Land Surveying to rezone 1.55 acres at the corner of Southwest Drive and Evan Drive. They seek to change the property from AG-1 agricultural to C-4, neighborhood commercial.
The land is bordered on the north by single family homes, on the south by vacant property zoned for single family housing and to the east and west by vacant farmland.
The council also heard the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Jeremy Moore and James Best to rezone 4.41 acres between Southwest Drive and Thompson Road for multifamily housing. The property is adjacent to another 2.45 acres the partners got rezoned last month.
The council also approved several resolutions authorizing condemnation proceedings against properties that have been deemed unfit for human habitation. At the same time, city officials agreed to work with the property owners – some of whom had inherited the properties from deceased relatives – to resolve the problems.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver also announced that representatives of 15 nonprofit organizations would meet on Friday to collaborate on the homeless issue. Christie Jordan, director of the Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas, will lead the discussion.
In response to a question from council member Seth Speers, Copenhaver said the meeting would be closed to the public.
