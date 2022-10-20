JONESBORO — City council members gave their approval Tuesday to a plan to order $3.67 million in vehicles and equipment in the current year, rather than waiting until 2023.

It’s the second year in a row that the city has moved to get in front of the competition for such things as police vehicles, which have been in short supply since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, Steve Purtee, the city’s finance director, said during a council committee meeting last week.

