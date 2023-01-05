JONESBORO — City Council members gave their approval to a private club on Tuesday.
If it gains final approval from the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division, Innovative Investments LLC, doing business as Urban Organics, will operate from the Glass Factory building at 313 W. Huntington Ave.
Heather Walker-Clark is president of the organization. Her husband, Mathew Clark, is vice president and Lindsay Bowman is listed as secretary/treasurer. The club submitted a list of 129 members.
Only one person, local resident James Elwyn Hinds, spoke against the proposal.
However, Dr. Anthony D. Coleman, attending his first meeting as a member of the Jonesboro City Council, recused from voting. The 11 remaining members voted for the measure, including Janice Porter, who was also attending her first meeting.
The council also voted unanimously to adopt an ordinance proposed by Cavenaugh Auto Group that will abandon a drainage easement off of Stadium Boulevard near Malibu Drive.
Council members heard the second of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to abandon a portion of street right of way for undeveloped Harlan Cove, north of Jonathon Drive, at the request of Fisher & Arnold Engineering.
The council also re-elected fellow member Chris Moore as mayor pro tempore, a position he has held for a number of years. In that position, Moore will preside over council meetings when Copenhaver may be absent.
Near the conclusion of the meeting Anthony Coleman, who won a runoff to fill the Ward 6 Position 1 seat, expressed his appreciation to voters and to Mayor Copenhaver and other city officials, including fellow council member Dr. Charles Coleman. Both Colemans are ministers, but not related.
“And when I was running the campaign, people asked did I know him, or was he my father or uncle,” Anthony Coleman said. ”And I said, ‘It depends if you like him or not.’”
Porter, who succeeded Charles Frierson III in the Ward 1 Position 1 seat, also expressed appreciation to city officials and employees for helping prepare her for her new role.
“I’d like to thank you all for your warm welcome,” Porter said. “I look forward to serving together. I think there are great things ahead for the city of Jonesboro.”
