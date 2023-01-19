JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department on Tuesday voted to reject a settlement offer from a man who sued a police officer for using excessive force.

Jenna Adams, an attorney defending officer Heath Loggains on behalf of the city, recommended rejecting the $150,000 settlement offer from Arthur Bryant, who was attacked by a police dog under Loggains’ control on May 20, 2020 while police were pursuing another man who had fled from a traffic stop.

