JONESBORO — City council members gave immediate approval Tuesday to a proposed ordinance to speed the purchase of new police vehicles.
As in the private sector, the supply of vehicles for police agencies has been tight during the pandemic.
While the city normally buys the vehicles through a state bidding process, in recent months, police officials have searched for police package cars and trucks wherever possible, as long as they’re close to the state bid price.
The council suspended the rules requiring three separate readings on three separate dates and waived formal bidding to approve the purchase of the vehicles from companies in Oklahoma City and Siloam Springs.
In other business, the council heard the first reading only of a proposed ordinance that would allow a new restaurant private club near the Highland Drive Walmart.
Umai Sushi and Grill seeks to operate from Suite B of 1841 E. Highland Drive, next door to an AT&T store.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
Zhen Zhou of Jonesboro is listed as president of the private club. Two other members of his household are listed as members of the club’s board of directors.
The club also provides the names and addresses of about 160 members of the club.
Local resident James Elwyn Hinds spoke against the proposal.
“Introducing alcohol into a high-traffic area is not a good idea,” Hinds said. “If alcohol is served there, there will be more people driving under the influence. They don’t all call taxis whenever they leave. You know after consuming the alcohol, they get in their cars and hopefully drive home and they drive home safely. But there will be some people who don’t, and we need to consider that.”
The council will hear the second of third required readings at its Feb. 15 meeting, with final action expected on March 1.
The council also heard the first reading of a proposal by Caliarka Petro, LLC to rezone 27.76 acres at 5712 C.W. Post Road. The land which is at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, is currently zone I-1 limited industrial.
Caliarka, which operates a gas station and convenience store on South Caraway Road, seeks to rezone the property to allow development of a TA Express truck stop, which, according to the application, would feature name brand fuel, a small grocer, truck parking, showers and laundry.
Rajeev Kumar, a competitor in the fuel business, spoke against the proposal, both by email and in person, saying the land should remain zoned industrial in hopes of recruiting more high paying jobs to the city.
However, Derrel Smith, the city’s planning director, said the size of acreage isn’t enough to attract a large job-producer.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation plans to upgrade MLK Drive, also known as Arkansas 18 Spur, to provide a connection between Interstate 555 and E. Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49), near the Farville Curve.
Kumar said the truck stop could defeat the purpose of the bypass by creating traffic congestion at that intersection.
The council also heard the first reading of a proposal by Mike Cameron to rezone 2.35 acres at 1510 and 1604 Woodsprings Road from C-4 neighborhood commercial to PDRS, planned residential.
Cameron proposes to build 11 townhomes on the property, which is located near Woodsprings Pharmacy. The Sun erroneously reported a smaller number of housing units in Saturday’s edition of The Sun.
Council members also gave final approval to a proposal by Corey Hutson to rezone 5005 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-3 multifamily residential to C-3 general commercial.
Commented