JONESBORO — City council members voted Tuesday to take immediate action on a measure to buy a tractor for maintenance of the city’s parks system, suspending rules and waiving the formal bidding.
The council approved a $39,999 contract with Cox Implement Co. for the purchase of a pre-owned 2021 Massey Ferguson 2860 EA tractor and accessories.
It’s been rare in recent years for the council to approve an ordinance on its first reading.
In other business, three proposed ordinances that would approve private club restaurant alcohol permits were heard.
Resident James Elwyn Hinds, who spoke against approval for Umai Sushi and Grill, which would operate from Suite B of 1841 E. Highland Drive two weeks earlier, returned Tuesday to criticize consideration of two newer requests.
While he spoke specifically against one request, Hinds said his comments apply to both of the newest requests.
“It is amazing … how much the number of requests for places to sell alcohol here in our dry county keeps growing,” Hinds said. “And there are a few things you need to consider. One is, let me mention the quality of life thing. One of the effects of alcohol is that it damages the taste buds. We used to have a number of restaurants in this town that served food that tasted good. Now, they just serve alcohol; they put food that isn’t the quality that we used to have in our restaurants. And so we’re not getting the good quality restaurants that we once had.”
Hinds also said he believes the growing number of establishments serving alcohol has contributed to a rising crime rate.
“The truth is alcohol is more harmful than many of the illegal drugs that we are fighting,” Hinds said.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
XET Concepts, doing business as Unwind Cafe, would be located at 2816 Creek Drive, off of Red Wolf Boulevard.
Jaime King is listed as president of XET Concepts. Chad King is vice president and Emily Ann Calvert is secretary/treasurer, according to the application. The club has 110 members. The application notes that the nonprofit would support the foster care community.
Sunflower Social Club, doing business as Poppy’s Beach Grill & Event Center, would be at 2915 Kazi Drive.
Ken Yarbrough is listed as president and secretary of the board of directors. Jonathan Yarbrough is vice president and Zach Gartman is treasurer. The club lists a membership roster of 146.
The council will hear the second readings of the newest requests on March 1. A vote whether to approve the Umai Sushi and Grill request is scheduled for the same date.
The council also heard the second readings of two rezoning proposals.
Caliarka Petro, LLC seeks to rezone 27.76 acres at 5712 C.W. Post Road from I-1 limited industrial to C-3 general commercial. The land is at the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Caliarka plans to develop a TA Express truck stop, according to the application.
In the other proposal, Mike Cameron seeks to rezone 2.35 acres at 1510 and 1604 Woodsprings Road from C-4 neighborhood commercial to PD-RS, planned residential.
Cameron proposes to build 11 townhomes on the property, which is located near Woodsprings Pharmacy.
Council members heard the first readings of proposed ordinances that would:
Waive competitive bidding and approve a $49,500 contract with First Step Pavement Management to provide an inventory of hard-surfaced roads and sidewalks maintained by the city to assist in scheduling maintenance.
Set new speed limits on a variety of city streets.
Resolutions gaining approval:
Scheduled a public hearing for 5:15 p.m March 1 on a request to abandon a drainage easement at 1700 Mayfield Drive in the Hill Park commercial subdivision.
Approved change orders for contracts for the Craighead Technology Park Industrial Lead Rail expansion project.
Approved the sale of 3,400-square-feet of city-owned land at the corner of Main Street and East Johnson Avenue to Watson Ice Co. for $4,148 plus normal closing costs.
