JONESBORO — City council members found little controversy when they met Tuesday evening.
With council member Chris Moore presiding in the absence of Mayor Harold Copenhaver, the council adopted a resolution approving distribution of $652,511 in funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Community Development Block Grant program and adopted a rezoning ordinance.
The proposal by Curtner Asset Management rezones 2.28 acres east of 200 Royale Drive from R-1 to C-3 with a limited use overlay that would prohibit adult entertainment and tobacco or alcohol sales.
Also adopted was an amendment to the Downtown Jonesboro Development Code to make an accommodation for a proposed new branch location for Signature Bank on East Washington Avenue.
As for the CDBG funding, the 2023-24 Action Plan is designed to assist residents in low-to-moderate income neighborhoods.
The proposed distribution would be as follows:
Assistance to first time homebuyers, $15,000.
Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA), $11,875.
Jonesboro Business Association, $19,951.51.
Hope Found of Northeast Arkansas, $19,598.62.
Hispanic Community Services, $19,951.52.
North Jonesboro Community Development Corp., $11,500.
Homeowner rehab, $60,000.
Public infrastructure improvements, $150,000.
Demolition and clearance assistance, $15,000.
Neighborhood revitalization program, $104,132.33.
Sewer connection projects, $50,000.
The city will use $130,502.02 to administer the program under the plan.
Among other resolutions adopted by the council was approval of a contract with Central States Bus Sales of North Little Rock for two transit buses for a total cost of $247,666.
The U.S. Department of Transportation awarded the city $878,584 last fall for five low- or no-emission trolley-style buses. However, city officials said they were still working with federal officials to iron out the details of the grant.
Availability of the newer technology has been a national issue, as the Biden Administration pushes to reduce carbon emissions.
Michael Black, transit director, told the council’s Finance and Administration Committee last week that four JET buses had been driven about 300,000 miles and two others were at 200,000 miles.
Black told the committee the two new buses likely wouldn’t be delivered before November because of modifications that will have to be made.
The council also heard the first of three required readings of a measure proposed by Amy Newberry Lovins to rezone 0.36 acres at 4603 Southwest Drive from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial for a food establishment.
In addition to Copenhaver, council members Brian Emison and Ann Williams were absent.
