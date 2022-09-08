JONESBORO — What had been controversial was controversial no more Tuesday, as the Jonesboro City Council voted 9-0 to accept the donation of 24 acres at 3522 Strawfloor Drive to be preserved in its natural state. Council members Chris Gibson and Joe Hafner were absent.
While the land is on the southwestern edge of the city limits, it’s also adjacent to two upper class residential subdivisions.
The property will be named Beatrice Park in memory of Beatrice Lynch Sloan, whose family and descendants have owned the land for more than a century.
Kitty Sloan, one of the grandchildren, said in a memo in support of the donation that conserving vegetation indigenous to the region is a fitting tribute.
“It was said that she could identify any kind of tree or wood,” Sloan wrote. “So I personally hope there will be some kind of nature identification guide to what’s growing in ‘her park.’”
Members of the Sloan and Chambers family, descendants of the matriarch, own B&G Land Co.
A previous proposal included a combined donation, sale and lease of a total of 142 acres.
The donation carries several stipulations that Mayor Harold Copenhaver said he proposed to protect the interests of neighboring residents. Don Harmon, a leader of the property owners association at RidgePointe, said his organization no longer opposes the donation.
Residents from other parts of town lined up in support.
Barbara Ring lives on East Nettleton Avenue.
“Some of the comments that I heard were something like this: ‘Well, it’s in the wrong place.’ ‘It should be in another part of town.’ ‘We wish it were somewhere else,’” Ring recounted. “Well, it is where it is, and it’s free. Don’t look a gift horse in the mouth. This proposed green space is not always going to be on the edge of the city like it is now. It will be surrounded by more and more developments. The land in question has served as a valuable natural buffer between neighborhoods. It will add value to the city and will serve as a quiet place to escape, reflect and re-energize in nature”
Parker Sitton lives on Union Street.
“One-hundred year-old trees, rolling grass hills, clear creeks and the abundance of wildlife are just a few of the natural wonders this property contains,” Sitton said. “Preserving this green space for future generations will only have positive affects for the city of Jonesboro and its people. … The trees and wildlife that live on this property have survived drought, disease, storms and a thousand tempests and floods. However, they cannot survive development.”
Patti Lack, who has spoken against the donation, said if the city agrees to accept the land, the city’s public transit system, JET, should provide bus service to this property as well as Craighead Forest Park, so that all residents can have access to it.
Land donations for conservation purposes is not unique to Jonesboro.
Searles Prairie Natural Area is a 12.5-acre remnant of a 10,000-acre tallgrass prairie in Rogers. Once considered to be on the edge of that city, it’s now adjacent to a shopping mall on a busy U.S. 62 (Hudson Road). Prairie mounds are scattered throughout the natural area and are thought to have originated from windblown material deposited during dry climatic periods since the last glaciation, according to the Arkansas Natural Heritage Commission, which maintains the site. Plant species such as big bluestem, little bluestem, prairie cordgrass and switchgrass occur across the site.
