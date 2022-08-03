JONESBORO — Mayor Harold Copenhaver moved quickly Tuesday to get more money in the hands of Jonesboro police officers.
The city council suspended its rules, waived the committee process, and placed a resolution on the agenda to distribute $839,670 to the officers.
“Because I feel it’s important for our much-deserved officers to get this for them financially as soon as possible,” Copenhaver said.
Copenhaver said the money arrived on Monday.
Legislation approved in March set aside $50 million in state funds to provide one-time stipends for certified law enforcement officers across the state.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said Wednesday that the funding also covers the city’s share of payroll taxes for those stipends, which explains the odd amount of the distribution.
Stipends for newly-hired officers will be available through January 2023, following their completion of state certification.
Elliott said a total of nine recently-hired officers are awaiting training through the Arkansas Law Enforcement Academy at Black River Technical College.
“I think it’s definitely been an incentive,” Elliott said of the promise of the state stipend in convincing recruits to join the department. But more importantly, the city this year raised the minimum for police officers to $42,000, a $6,000 increase that put Jonesboro near the top in state law enforcement salaries.
“That made a huge difference on its own, and the stipend was a big step on top of that,” Elliott said, noting the salary increase attracted already-certified officers to the JPD.
Elliott said officers can expect to receive their stipends on Friday.
In other business, the council approved spending a total of $750,000 from the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The city plans to spend up to $500,000 for enhanced drainage work along Christian Creek in western Jonesboro, Lost Creek in northern Jonesboro and Higginbottom Creek along Harrisburg Road on the south side of town.
The council also authorized up to $250,000 in additional spending for mosquito abatement, That spending includes seven additional aerial applications of chemicals.
Council members also approved a plan to spend $612,812 for projects under the city’s annual Community Development Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. The funding is designed to assist or benefit low-to-moderate income residents.
Other actions approved by the council:
Created two new police officer positions in order to provide one additional school resource officer for the Jonesboro and Nettleton schools, increasing the budget by $60,500.
Accepted a federal Justice Assistance Grant to provide $43,840 for the purpose of buying police training equipment.
Approved the annual contract with Northeast Arkansas Industrial Development Commission for economic development services. The $394,750 contract includes capital improvement and professional services.
Approved a lease with Industrial Destination LLC for 7,500-square-feet in the West Washington Avenue Business Complex for the police department. Rent is $5,200 per month. The department had used a building at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport, but that structure was among several that were destroyed by a tornado.
Adopted an ordinance proposed by Esston Agricultural to rezone 3.0 acres at 5459 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 commercial for the purpose of establishing a truck repair facility on the land.
The council heard the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to regulate animal rides, handling or displaying animals for financial benefit, or giving away animals. Those operations would be required to carry a minimum of $1 million in liability insurance.
Heard the second readings of proposed ordinances that would:
Establish 25 mile per hour speed limits on State, Eldridge and Melrose streets.
Approve a restaurant private club permit proposed by Assisting Others, Inc., doing business as The Edge Coffee Shop, 1900 Aggie Road.
Abandon a utility easement on part of a lot owned by HB Medical Holdings on Apache Drive.
