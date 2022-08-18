JONESBORO — City council members have amended a proposed ordinance governing animal displays, sales or give-aways.
Final action on the proposal is scheduled for Sept. 6.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
One Day: 1.50
4 Weeks: 18.80
12 Weeks: 56.40
24 Weeks: 112.80
52 Weeks: 244.40
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|One Day
|$1.50
|for 1 day
|4 Weeks
|$18.80
|for 28 days
|12 Weeks
|$56.40
|for 84 days
|24 Weeks
|$112.80
|for 168 days
|52 Weeks
|$244.40
|for 365 days
Verify your print or online subscription account here. Full week print subscribers are entitled to FREE unlimited online and eEdition access through The Jonesboro Sun All-Access.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
JONESBORO — City council members have amended a proposed ordinance governing animal displays, sales or give-aways.
Final action on the proposal is scheduled for Sept. 6.
The proposal, as amended Tuesday, now states that people, groups or businesses that seek financial benefit from “any activities associated with animal rides, handling, or displaying any animal in the City of Jonesboro” must be able to provide proof of at least $1 million in current liability insurance coverage and written proof that the property owner has granted permission to stage the event.
Brian Richardson, chief administrative officer for Mayor Harold Copenhaver, said the amended language is primarily a clarification of city officials’ intentions.
“I think basically that the main point we’re trying to make with this is if you’re going to have some sort of adoption event on somebody’s property, we’re just asking you to get their permission to be there,” Richardson explained. He said it doesn’t impact individual pet owners who want to give away pets.
Wannda Turner, director of Northeast Arkansans for Animals, said the proposed ordinance will not only protect animals but the community as a whole by requiring people to be more responsible.
“I also want to say there have been some negative things said, but I can tell you that 20 different organizations in Texas, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Louisiana, Alabama and Kentucky have all reached out to say that they want their city to do something like this,” Turner said.
What Jonesboro Animal Control is proposing in this ordinance is statewide law in California, Turner said.
Turner said her organization and other animal rescue groups are often called out following some give-away events.
“And then, they either don’t give them away, so there’s puppies left, they just leave them in a basket in the parking lot,” Turner said. “Or they don’t have proper shade or water or the necessities that they need in inclement weather.”
Turner said there was a recent incident in which the puppies being given away had ringworm, and there was no way to contact the responsible parties.
“For some people, it was very painful,” Turner said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.