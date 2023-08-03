JONESBORO — A proposed road project designed to stave off traffic nightmares during an even bigger road project got mixed reviews from a Jonesboro City Council committee Tuesday.
The Public Works Committee tabled for one month a decision on the proposal to extend a three-lane street in the new Southern Hills mixed-use development to connect with South Culberhouse Street.
The project would create a new east-west connection between Southwest Drive (U.S. 49) and South Culberhouse Street (Arkansas 141).
The road extension would cross over private land owned by developer Chris Futrell, who according to city officials, has offered to accelerate development of the street through his property if the city will contribute $450,000 to the project. That’s roughly one-third of the total cost of the extension.
The Arkansas Department of Transportation plans two major projects that could cause problems for commuters and emergency responders in 2024, said Craig Light, the city’s chief engineer.
The first is interchange improvements at Interstate 555 and Southwest Drive (U.S. 49) and Parker Road.
“They will have some lane closures during the construction process and have managed traffic at the intersection,” Light said in response to a question from council member Porter. “We can expect construction delays, especially down Parker Road, during that process. Parker Road will be three-laned from Southwest Drive down to South Culberhouse when that project’s complete.”
Light said the traffic volume in that area is “pretty high now and there’s a lot of congestion along that roadway during peak hours.”
Light said a plan to widen Harrisburg Road (Arkansas 1) south of Parker Road, also in 2024, further complicates the traffic issue.
The east-west connector that would be created by Southern Ridge Boulevard was already part of the city’s master street plan, adopted in 2020, Light said, and he predicted it would have significant use.
“We anticipate that there will be a lot of traffic that will use it during the interim, and probably continue to use it after the construction of the Parker Road project, as well,” Light said.
Fire Chief Marty Hamrick said the project would aid in response. He said it’s difficult for a fire truck to respond to an emergency on South Culberhouse within the required four-minute window under current conditions. The road extension would allow trucks to meet that requirement, especially during the construction.
Council member John Street, who lives on South Culberhouse, said he believed the proposal would be a “win-win for the city and the developer, as well.”
But council member Chris Moore questioned the merits.
“My only concern is we’re spending $425,000 to build a road for a developer on private property,” Moore said. “I’m not sure the public interest justifies $425,000 on that.”
Light acknowledged that the city hasn’t participated in road construction in new subdivisions, but said, “We have participated in some drainage improvements.” He said those drainage improvements benefitted a wider section of the city than the subdivision.
Council member Mitch Johnson, who also lives in the area directly affected by the proposal, had misgivings, saying the Southern Hills development has created drainage issues for his neighborhood.
“This is not in my backyard, but it’s certainly within my sight,” Johnson said of the proposed road extension, and he wants to know more about how drainage would be affected by the project. “This is certainly a drainage issue that’s going to be on my radar.”
The committee will resume its discussions at its Sept. 5 meeting.
During the full council’s meeting later Tuesday, the 12-member body unanimously approved a plan for major salary increases for police officers, increasing the starting pay for certified officers to $52,000 per year.
Also approved were an alcohol permit for a new establishment at 237 S. Main St. for Royal Oak 237 Inc., doing business as Lemonade House Grille.
An ordinance proposed by William Conrad to rezone 0.36 acres at 5213 E. Nettleton Ave. from RS-4 single family residential to RS-7 also gained final approval.
