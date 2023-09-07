JONESBORO — Some hard feelings resurfaced as the Malco theater chain seeks a liquor permit for a second location in Jonesboro.

After winning approval for an alcohol permit for Malco Hollywood Cinema’s 15-screen theater at 2407 E. Parker Road four years ago, the Memphis-based chain now seeks a permit for the Malco Jonesboro Studio Cinema in Greensborough Village.

inman@jonesborosun.com