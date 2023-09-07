JONESBORO — Some hard feelings resurfaced as the Malco theater chain seeks a liquor permit for a second location in Jonesboro.
After winning approval for an alcohol permit for Malco Hollywood Cinema’s 15-screen theater at 2407 E. Parker Road four years ago, the Memphis-based chain now seeks a permit for the Malco Jonesboro Studio Cinema in Greensborough Village.
The city council on Tuesday heard the first of three required readings of the proposed ordinance that would approve a permit for the Jonesboro Studio Social Club, doing business as Jonesboro Cinema Grill.
Malco representative Jeff Harris explained the numerous steps that the Hollywood Cinema’s bar requires before serving alcohol to anyone, and that no more than one drink can be served in less than an hour.
Police Chief Rick Elliott, who was concerned about the potential impact alcohol at the theater would have in 2019, confirmed, “We’ve had zero calls” regarding alcohol-related incidents since the permit was granted in 2019.
“With their mechanism in place it has apparently done what it was designed to do,” Elliott told council members. “And so, I don’t see any problem with it. The data speaks for itself.”
L.J. Bryant questioned Larry Etter, senior vice president for Malco Theatres, Inc., about the battle four years ago.
In a guest column, published Nov. 20, 2019, in The Sun, Etter said the people’s response here to the latest trend in movie entertainment was “biased and prejudiced.”
“I was just curious if the Malco still held that position about the people of Jonesboro.”
Etter responded that those comments weren’t targeting all of Jonesboro.
“In this particular case, it was in response to other individuals that were trying to tear down the reputation of Malco Theatres, and they were talking in one particular tone about one particular situation,” Etter said. “And my response was: Can you play both sides? Can you be critical and say certain ugly things about Malco Theatres, and then call yourself a Christian?”
Etter pointed out that he opened that guest column four years ago by praising the people of Jonesboro.
James Elwyn Hinds, who opposes all alcohol permits in Jonesboro, which technically is in a dry county, said city officials made a mistake in 2019, and they have an opportunity to correct their mistake this time.
With one member absent, on Sept. 3, 2019, the council voted 6-5 in favor of the proposal. Then-Mayor Harold Perrin was highly criticized for casting the deciding vote for approval.
Two of the members who opposed the permit no longer serve on the council, and one who favor has also retired. Current council member Ann Williams was absent that night.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires city council approval of applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
Since the law went into effect, the council has approved 43 alcohol permits, City Clerk April Leggett said. Only one application was rejected, and that was for a nail salon.
Council member Charles Coleman, a minister, expressed hard feelings toward the state legislature for putting council members in this situation.
“The state put us in a position we don’t particularly like, individually” Coleman said. “The council has to deal with the law, as far as I’m concerned... Personally, I don’t like it, but at the same time, we have laws that we have to deal with.”
