JONESBORO — The city council tabled until June two proposed condemnation proceedings Tuesday after Mayor Harold Copenhaver said documentation for the actions needed further review.
They were the first condemnation proposals sent to the council since the resignation of Michael Tyner as code enforcement director.
Scott Roper, a retired Jonesboro police captain, was hired to replace Tyner, but he won’t begin his duties until May 1, Bill Campbell, the city’s communications director, said Wednesday.
A third condemnation was tabled indefinitely after it was reported the structure in violation had been voluntarily torn down by the property owner.
In other business, the council approved a $1.63 million contract with Wagner General Contracting of Searcy for renovations to the former YMCA building, 1421 W. Nettleton Ave.
The property is primarily used as the city’s only public swimming pool. But renovations to 15,600 square feet of the two-story structure will allow for additional uses.
The council also approved a $380,664 change order with Ramsons Inc. for completion of the trap fields at the Jonesboro Shooting Sports Complex. Police Chief Rick Elliott said the increased cost is due to a drastic increase in the cost of materials.
Other expenditures gaining approval were a $1,493,667 contract with Trac-Work Inc. for expansion of the city’s rail yard in the Craighead Technology Park, and a $315,905 contract with Meadows Contracting for subgrade work at the rail yard.
The council also approved a 10-year contract with New Patriot Entity, LLC for managing the rail facilities on the city’s behalf.
The council adopted an ordinance proposed by A & J Deliveries to rezone 3.73 acres of unimproved land on Service Road from C-3 general commercial, to I-1 limited industrial. The property is on the east side of Willow Road.
Council members heard the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would reduce the speed limit to 25 mph on Marjorie Drive.
The second reading of an ordinance proposed by Classic Hospitality, doing business as Don Jose, 2200 Wilkins Ave., for a restaurant private club permit was also heard. Final action is expected at the council’s May 4 meeting.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
