JONESBORO — A proposed resolution to apply for federal funding for a pedestrian bridge led the Jonesboro City Council to a more expansive discussion of downtown needs.

The resolution, which the council approved Tuesday, allows Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s staff to apply for a U.S. Department of Transportation Reconnecting Communities grant. It would fund $7.2 million of a $9 million project to build a pedestrian bridge over railroad tracks, helping to connect the Arkansas State University campus to the downtown area.

