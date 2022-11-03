JONESBORO — A proposed resolution to apply for federal funding for a pedestrian bridge led the Jonesboro City Council to a more expansive discussion of downtown needs.
The resolution, which the council approved Tuesday, allows Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s staff to apply for a U.S. Department of Transportation Reconnecting Communities grant. It would fund $7.2 million of a $9 million project to build a pedestrian bridge over railroad tracks, helping to connect the Arkansas State University campus to the downtown area.
Council member Chris Moore said he and Ann Williams had advocated for some type of pedestrian access over the tracks at Fisher Street for quite a while.
Copenhaver said he has a meeting scheduled for next week with Lorie Tudor, director of the Arkansas Department of Transportation to make the city’s case for additional railroad overpasses.
“And that would be one of those overpass requests that is on our agenda – Gee Street and that,” Copenhaver said.
Moore then turned the mayor’s attention to the Bridge Street bridge.
“I know we have a finite lifespan on Bridge Street; when is the date that Bridge Street is no longer effective? Moore asked. “I think that’s coming up on us pretty quick.”
Craig Light, the city’s chief engineer, said he doesn’t know of a deadline for converting the aging structure to pedestrian use.
“To my recollection, there’s no set date that it will become obsolete and un-useful,” Light said. “It’s just the knowing that it’s coming up being 100 years old. We can’t add any lanes to it … at some point it will not be economical to maintain a 100-year-old bridge. At that point it would become a pedestrian facility.
Light said the city submitted a federal grant application in 2016 for construction of a new bridge on Patrick Street for vehicular traffic, but was unsuccessful.
“We would need that before Bridge Street could be taken offline,” Light said.
In other business, the council gave final approval to an ordinance proposed by Jeremy Moore and James Best to rezone 4.41 acres between Southwest Drive and Thompson Road for multifamily housing. The property is adjacent to another 2.45 acres the partners received multifamily rezoning approval for last month.
Council members heard the first reading of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Undefeated Inc., doing business as La Cascada Mexican Restaurant and Grill of Jonesboro, for a restaurant private club permit. La Cascada seeks to open its establishment in Valley View Commons, 5510 Southwest Drive.
Listed as officers are Norberto Patino Penilla, president; Jose Enrique Patino Penilla, vice president; and Jennifer Marie Petino, secretary. All are from Lake City. Ricardo Patino Penilla of Manila is listed as treasurer.
According to the application, the family also operate La Cascada restaurants in Lake City and Manila.
The application lists 226 members.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
The council also heard the first reading of a proposal by William Conrad to rezone 0.44 acres at 1601 Granger Drive, off of North Patrick Street, from R-1 single family residential to RM-8 multifamily. Conrad said he wants to build one triplex structure on the property.
Heard for a second time was an ordinance proposed by Three Sister Land Development and Horizon Land Surveying to rezone 1.55 acres at the corner of Southwest Drive and Evan Drive, from AG-1 agricultural to C-4, neighborhood commercial.
Final action is scheduled for Nov. 15.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.