JONESBORO — Alcohol permits and a proposal to issue industrial development bonds are among issues on the Jonesboro City Council agenda for Tuesday.
The council will hear the final required readings of two proposed ordinances that would approve restaurant private club permits.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
The two pending proposals are for XET Concepts, doing business as Unwind Cafe, which would be located at 2816 Creek Drive, and for Sunflower Social Club, doing business as Poppy’s Beach Grill & Event Center at 2915 Kazi Drive.
Jaime King is listed as president of XET Concepts. Chad King is vice president and Emily Ann Calvert is secretary/treasurer, according to the application. The club has 110 members. The application notes that the nonprofit would support the foster care community.
Sunflower Social Club, doing business as Poppy’s Beach Grill & Event Center, would be at 2915 Kazi Drive.
Ken Yarbrough is listed as president and secretary of the board of directors. Jonathan Yarbrough is vice president and Zach Gartman is treasurer. The club lists a membership roster of 146.
In new business, the council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to issue up to $24 million in taxable revenue bonds to assist Colson Caster Co. in the construction of its new complex at 2121 Barnhill Road.
Also scheduled for a first reading is a proposal by A & J Deliveries to rezone 3.73 acres of unimproved land on Service Road, which is on the east side of Willow Road, from C-3 general commercial, to I-1 limited industrial.
The council will hear the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would abandon a drainage easement at 1700 Mayfield Drive in the Hill Park commercial subdivision.
Another proposed ordinance would amend an ordinance approved in 2007 known as a police officer’s bill of rights regarding the process for promotions.
Council members will hear the third readings and vote on proposed ordinances that would:
Waive competitive bidding and approve a $49,500 contract with First Step Pavement Management to provide an inventory of hard-surfaced roads and sidewalks maintained by the city to assist in scheduling maintenance.
Set new speed limits on a variety of city streets.
Proposed resolutions would:
Authorize the purchase of additional right of way along Creath Avenue and South Bridge Street for street and trail improvements.
Adopt permanent land restrictions for the city’s closed municipal landfill on Strawfloor Drive.
Amend a contract with Brackett Krennerich for architectural services related to the renovation of the former YMCA building on West Nettleton Avenue.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public services committee will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the public safety committee at 5.
