JONESBORO — The donation of a small parcel of property on Drake Street will open up opportunities for redeveloping a blighted portion of Jonesboro, Planning Director Derrel Smith said.
“This will give us something that we can go out and market now and try to get somebody to develop something and revitalize the area,” Smith said Tuesday in response to a question from council member Chris Moore.
The city council approved the donation by Linda Hilderbrand of Jonesboro of a house and land at 105 Drake St.
The Jonesboro Land Bank Commission requested the donation, which, according to an independent appraiser, was valued at $28,000.
Smith said the city already owns adjacent property,
“Almost the entire block,” Smith said. “There’s one property that we don’t have, but the land bank has been working to get this property for about three years.”
Also Tuesday, a developer explained plans to handle additional traffic that would be generated by a proposed new residential subdivision in northwestern Jonesboro.
The council heard the second readings of the proposed ordinance that would rezone 29.82 acres owned by Roger Watkins Sr. and Sylvia Watkins from R-1 single family residential to PD-R, planned development residential.
The vacant land is south of Bettie Drive and west of North Church Street (Arkansas 141). French Street also ends at the property line. Terra Verde LLC, a central Arkansas development company, seeks to build 115 attached houses on the property, for a total of 230 housing units.
There have been questions about ingress and egress for the property. Bettie Drive is a short, narrow street.
Developer Don Overton said future plans call for three different access points to the development site.
“Bettie is on the master street plan for the City of Jonesboro as a collector,” Overton explained. “Eventually, at some point, that’s going to connect Church to Culberhouse.”
Overton said a 60-foot wide right of way has already been donated to the city by a previous developer to extend Bettie Drive further west through the acreage. Overton said the current developer plans to donate an additional 10 feet, and will extend Bettie Drive at beyond an intersection with French Street during the development process.
A rezoning proposal by Herbert and Sharon Stallings would change 0.43 acres at 3200 and 3217 Neil Circle from I-2 general industrial to I-1 limited industrial, also received its second reading.
The council is scheduled to hear the final readings and vote on the rezoning proposals at its Jan. 18 meeting.
Council members also heard the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Corey Hudson to rezone 0.4 acres at 5005 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-3 multifamily to C-3 general commercial.
A proposed ordinance that would establish 25 mph speed limits at West College Avenue from Wood Street to Frierson Avenue was also heard for the first time. The proposal would also install “no parking signs” at West Gordon Street between Main Street and 2nd Street.
The council gave final approval to a separate ordinance that sets the speed limit at 25 mph at Granger Drive, Mitzi Lane, Duncan Road, Fairway Drive and Lakeshore Drive.
