JONESBORO — City council members heard more debate over taxing matters Tuesday, but final decisions won’t be made before Nov. 2.
The council heard the second of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would impose a 2-mill property tax on commercial property within the Downtown Jonesboro Improvement District. The money would be used by the improvement district to make improvements in common areas, including lighting and security measures.
Gary Harpole, vice chairman of the improvement district, said the proposed ordinance will be amended to make it clear that nonprofit businesses, such as St. Bernards Healthcare, wouldn’t be subject to the measure.
“Improvement districts have a rich history of success in this market and others,” Harpole said. “Everything from City Water and Light, to special improvement districts or water districts … When the stakeholders can come together and assess for the common good, the people within that district, and then use that money to instigate other things.”
Harpole said the district’s leadership had multiple meetings recently with stakeholders to explain the goals. He also said the tax will raise around $35,000 per year and not the $200,000 originally believed.
The council would later hear discussion of the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission’s proposed 2 percent tax on prepared food that would raise an estimated $2.9 million a year to fund construction and operation of an indoor multipurpose sports complex.
Speaking in opposition to the downtown tax, resident Howard Weinstock conflated the improvement district’s millage proposal with the unrelated proposal by the A&P Commission to incorrectly claim that taxes would be going up by 100 percent while the city has $27 million in reserves.
“It’s just kind of stunning that in the middle of this (pandemic) crisis, which is still going on and they’re still going back and forth with jabs for this and jabs for that,” Weinstock said.
Council member Chris Moore said none of the money collected from the A&P tax or the downtown millage would go into the city’s general fund.
“The city does not get anything from the personal property tax,” Moore asserted. “The city’s one cent sales tax, when that was passed (in 2000), the city waived the city’s share of the personal property tax, the mosquito control and the sanitation, so we collect nothing on your property.”
The city also doesn’t collect real estate taxes.
The “hamburger tax” will be under control of the A&P Commission.
During discussion of that proposal, the council heard from two teenage members of the Jets traveling swim team on how they and other youth in the community would benefit from the proposed facilities, and from adults who said it would help the city provide positive activities and curb youth crime.
In addition to Weinstock two other people spoke against the proposal.
Iris Stevens said she realized the prepared food tax can legally be imposed without voter approval, but she said it’s not right.
“When you take money out of people’s pockets, they want you to ask their permission,” Stevens said.
As she has in the past, Stevens said a feasibility study of how large the project should be should be conducted before imposing the tax. The commission plans to hire a consultant to help decide all elements of sports that would be included in the proposed facility, commission chairman Jerry Morgan said.
Stevens said residents should also know how much it would cost them to participate, “because in most of these facilities I’ve looked at, the membership fees are pretty hefty.”
Stevens also took issue with asking for a new “pot of money” when the city has the reserve fund.
“We’re sitting on a lot of money,” she said.
In other business, the council, without dissent, approved two new proposed private club alcohol permits.
Good Hope Hospitality, doing business as Pier 88 Boiling Seafood, at 2324 Red Wolf Blvd., and Rojo’s on Huntington, doing business as GrillZil, at 601 W. Huntington Ave., still must gain approval from the Arkansas Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
