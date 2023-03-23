JONESBORO — Proposed changes in the alcohol permits that serve events on the Arkansas State University campus will eliminate some venues from the service, a university official said.
Jeff Hankins, vice president for strategic communications, explained the reasoning for creating two new private clubs, in addition to the existing NEA Sports Club, during Tuesday’s meeting of the Jonesboro City Council.
“Since 2015, NEA Sports Club has had a single permit that covered six different facilities on campus,” Hankins said. “And recently, the Alcoholic Beverage Control Board asked us to make some structural changes.”
Under the proposed changes, NEA Sports Club will control alcohol service at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Elm Street Center Inc. would serve First National Bank Arena. Aggie Road Center Inc. would service Tomlinson Stadium, the baseball park.
In addition, NEA Sports Club would abandon service at the Cooper Alumni Center, the university pavilion and the Fowler Center, Hankins said.
Arkansas Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council as part of the licensing process.
The council heard the first of three required readings of ordinances that would authorize the changes.
All three private clubs would have the same officers and charitable missions.
William Stanley and Jared Woodard, both of Jonesboro, and Craig Harrison of Benton are listed as officers and directors. Proceeds from alcohol sales are used to support the Red Wolves Foundation.
The council also heard the first reading of another private club that would operate at Hilltop.
Unbreakable Inc., doing business as Casa Blanca Mexican Grill, seeks a permit to operate at 3410 E. Johnson Ave.
Samantha Zelpha Meza is listed as president of that organization. Zena Fortson is listed as vice president and secretary and Dianah Rowan is treasurer.
The application provides a list of 185 members.
Local resident James Elwyn Hinds, who regularly speaks out against private clubs, renewed his opposition to the latest request.
Hinds said everyone knows the traffic issues along that stretch of highway. While plans have been made to mitigate the congestion, Hinds said, “folks, it’s going to take years to deal with problems we’ve already got. To add alcohol to the problems is not wise.”
Hinds also said he is not in favor of alcohol service at ASU.
In addition to the alcohol-related proposals, the council heard the first reading of a proposed ordinance to abandon a portion of right of way along Judy Street as requested by Halsey Real Estate Holdings and MCP Investments.
In other business, the council approved a resolution authorizing the use of $1,306,525 in federal funds for public safety related equipment purchases.
The money for the purchases comes from the pandemic-related American Rescue Plan Act.
The equipment will provide the police department with real-time and recorded video data and firefighters with communication and personal protection equipment. It would also integrate the street, sanitation and code enforcement.departments into the city’s public safety communications network.
The council also approved resolutions to condemn the following properties deemed unsafe for human habitation:
223 Miller St., owned by Ronnie and Jacqueline Stanback.
716 W. Washington Ave., owned by HRB Properties.
5306 E. Nettleton Ave., owned by David and Gail Oesterblad.
The council heard the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Monarch Investments LLC and Strobbe Property Holdings LLC to rezone 1.84 acres at 4902 and 4904 E. Highland Drive from R-1 single family residential and C-3 general commercial to CR-1, commercial residential mixed use district. The rezoning would provide the option for either multifamily housing or commercial development.
Also heard for second readings were an ordinance that would reduce the speed limits on several residential streets and increase administrative fees for such code enforcement actions as property mowing, cleanup and condemnation actions to more accurately reflect the actual costs of the work.
The council also adopted an ordinance proposed by Curtner Asset Management LLC to abandon a portion of right of way along undeveloped Bonaparte Cove, which is east of Royale Drive, off of Dan Avenue.
