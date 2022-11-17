JONESBORO — City streets in Jonesboro are in relatively good condition, Darryl Gardner, a member of a team hired to perform an inventory, told city council members.
The FirstStep Pavement Management team studied 499 miles of city-maintained streets.
“We actually drive 100 percent of the streets and gather data,” Gardner said Tuesday evening.
With that information, the team developed an interactive pavement condition map, grading each road’s condition by color coding.
Overall, the streets have a Pavement Condition Index of 74.
“That’s not bad,” he said, “74 is not bad for a thriving city. You have a lot of traffic on your streets.”
More than 30 percent of the mileage was rated good or excellent and 53 percent was rated fair, he said.
Typically, street departments respond to complaints from residents when conditions are bad, Gardner said. He said that approach needs to change.
“We kind of want to take it from the worst-first philosophy, where we’re just putting our money into the worst roads and start to have an organized plan to where we’re trying to keep good roads good,” Gardner explained. “It costs less money to keep good roads good.”
He said it costs 10 times more to reconstruct a road than to do preventive maintenance.
Based on the current condition of Jonesboro streets, Gardner said the city should spend up to $3.7 million on a maintenance program.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver told council members he hopes to release his proposed 2023 budget by this Friday.
In other business, the council approved a resolution to hire Crews & Associates, Inc. to provide professional financial advisory services for the city. The company will advise the Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission on the best options to pay for construction of a planned indoor sports complex, as well as provide services in the event the city wants to pursue other projects.
Council members adopted an ordinance proposed by Three Sister Land Development and Horizon Land Surveying to rezone 1.55 acres at the corner of Southwest Drive and Evan Drive, from AG-1 agricultural to C-4, neighborhood commercial.
The council heard the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Sai Real Estate LLC to rezone 12.94 acres at 5307 E. Highland Drive, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, from I-2 general industrial to C-3 general commercial.
Council members heard the first reading and waived the second reading of a proposed ordinance to allow Camfil USA to issue up to $50 million in industrial development bonds to assist in construction of its new manufacturing facility.
Also heard for second reading was a proposal by William Conrad to rezone 0.44 acres at 1601 Granger Drive, off of North Patrick Street, from R-1 single family residential to RM-8 multifamily. Conrad said he wants to build one triplex structure on the property.
The council also heard the second reading of a proposal by Undefeated Inc., doing business as La Cascada Mexican Restaurant and Grill of Jonesboro, for a restaurant private club permit. La Cascada seeks to open its establishment in Valley View Commons, 5510 Southwest Drive.
Because of renovation work in council chambers, Tuesday’s meeting was held at the Nettleton Performing Arts Center. The council’s Dec. 6 meeting is also expected to be held there.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.