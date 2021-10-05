JONESBORO — City council members heard more discussion Monday on a proposed tax to fund an indoor sports complex.
The council heard the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would impose a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, also known as a hamburger tax. The measure would also raise the existing 3 percent hotel occupancy tax to the maximum of 4 percent.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission voted Aug. 29 to ask for the tax to finance a multipurpose sports complex.
The tax measure would produce about $3.2 million in additional revenue for the commission, which wants to build a facility similar to those in places like Benton, Tupelo, Miss., Cape Girardeau, Mo., or Hoover, Ala. Parks Director Danny Kapales said those places generate millions of dollars in economic impact for their communities.
“Most of these cities are smaller than we are and they’re still able to accomplish what we haven’t yet,” Kapales said.
The exact design of what Jonesboro builds would depend on the outcome of a feasibility study provided by an outside consultant.
Kapales said youth sports tourism is a growing industry. He said the average family that participates spends $800 per weekend on sports travel.
“That’s every family in Jonesboro that leaves here spends $800 somewhere else,” Kapales said. “That’s money leaving Jonesboro every weekend. That’s an opportunity to bring money back to Jonesboro and spent right here, if we had the facilities.”
He said restaurants would receive a large benefit from bringing those sports visitors to Jonesboro.
Kapales said he doesn’t know how many Jonesboro families leave Jonesboro every weekend.
However, parent Scott Saunders with the Jets Swimming Club, the 125 local swimmers deserve better than they have now. In the next two months the team will travel to Tupelo and Jackson, Miss., and Nashville, Tenn. Another meet is scheduled for Pocahontas.
“The next swim meet that we’ll be able to host in Jonesboro will be maybe June of next year because we don’t have facilities,” Saunders said.
Despite the lack of facilities, Saunders said the team is competitive on a state level.
One local resident, Louis Lancaster, spoke against the proposal.
“Just because other cities have higher tax rates than we do, I don’t think we need to catch up,” said Lancaster, claiming higher taxes on the federal level were also a possibility.
The council also heard the first reading is a proposed ordinance that would waive competitive bidding and approve a contract to purchase a payroll and human resources software package.
Another would abandon a drainage easement on the south side of East Highland Drive and on the east side of Great Dane Lane at the request of the Northeast Arkansas Economic Development Commission. Proposed ordinances that would approve new private club alcohol permits were given their second readings.
Good Hope Hospitality, doing business as Pier 88 Boiling Seafood, seeks to operate at 2324 Red Wolf Blvd.
Rojo’s on Huntington, doing business as GrillZil, would operate from 601 W. Huntington Ave.
Gaining final approval was an ordinance that would create a property assessed clean energy (PACE) improvement district. Under the program, a property owner may finance an energy efficiency improvement, a renewable energy project or a water conservation project on a voluntary basis, with loan repayment tied to their property tax bills.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.