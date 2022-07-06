JONESBORO — A nail salon’s request for a private club alcohol permit has prompted city council members to revisit their rules.
On Tuesday, the council heard the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Valentine Nails, 1841 E. Highland Drive.
The private club, MAI, lists Anh Le as president; Hied Nguyen, vice president and Hanh Vo, secretary.
The club lists the names of 72 members. However, no one representing the club attended the meeting, and City Attorney Carol Duncan said part of the wording of the proposed ordinance would need to be rewritten in order to be lawful.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires city council approval of applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties before submitting a formal request with the state Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
Because previous private club requests have been from restaurants, council member Chris Moore asked Duncan to explain how a nail salon could be granted a permit. Duncan relayed the explanation she received from ABC attorneys, who told her that the Arkansas Department of Health would ensure the salon complies with its requirements in order to serve food.
“They also expressed that it’s not required to serve food in a dry county in order to have a liquor permit,” Duncan said. “But if you do not serve food, you cannot allow anyone in the establishment that’s under the age of 21.”
Moore and other city officials said they had been under the impression that food service was a requirement for any private club permit in a dry county. Duncan said that may have been the case in the past, but, apparently no longer.
The latest version of the city’s alcohol ordinance, adopted in 2017, makes no reference to food service.
Moore said he read the application thoroughly and found all the city does is verify proper zoning for the applicant and certify that the applicant has no criminal record.
“We have no other controls,” Moore said.
“That was the way the council directed, asked that that ordinance be drafted, when state law changed to require your approval,” Duncan replied, referring to Act 1112. “You can always change that.”
A proposal by council member Bobby Long to establish additional criteria for considering permit applications died in committee in December 2017, according to minutes from the council’s public services committee.
That proposal would have allowed the council to consider such things as the mission of the charity the private club would be obligated to support, whether the proposed location is appropriate or is already adequately served by other establishments and whether there is substantial opposition.
Most committee members feared potential lawsuits should applications be turned down based on subjective reasoning. During that meeting, one attorney suggested the proposed criteria would, indeed open the city to more lawsuits.
Despite having their hands tied by their own ordinance, Long said the Valentine application brought about a different opportunity for the council.
Long said this is the first establishment of its kind to seek a permit. That’s why the request by Malco Theatres for a permit generated so much controversy, he said. In that case, then-Mayor Harold Perrin cast the deciding vote.
“Our role in this has really been diluted from what the ABC’s intent was, which was to give local control to whether or not a community wants that particular establishment in it or not … but that is not what we’re doing,” Long said,
Council member L.J. Bryant predicted more applications would be on the way.
“I know there’s franchises with hair salons that have alcohol and barbershops that have alcohol, so that’ll be coming soon,” Bryant said.
Duncan added that the police department has received complaints that some boutiques and spas may already have been serving alcohol without a license.
“I don’t think it’s unusual in Jonesboro,” Duncan said. “It’s just a matter of catching them.”
In other business, the council heard the final readings and adopted ordinances that:
established new ward boundaries in advance of the municipal election in November to account in population changes found during the 2020 U.S. Census.
allows the Advertising and Promotion Commission and Property Assessed Clean Energy (PACE) Commission to take proposed legislation directly to the full council, without going through a council committee first.
approves various traffic control signs at designated locations as determined by the city’s traffic control committee.
The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance proposed by Easton Agricultural to rezone 3.0 acres at 5459 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 commercial for the purpose of establishing a truck repair facility on the land.
Council members heard the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Hall Premier Development that would rezone 0.79 acres at 4913 E. Johnson Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial at the request of Hall Premier Development.
Among resolutions gaining approval was one that scheduled a public hearing for 5:25 p.m. July 19 on a request by MB Medical Holdings to abandon a utility easement on Apache Drive.
