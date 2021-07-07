JONESBORO — After a motion to amend proposed new rules for the Jonesboro City Council died for lack of a second on June 15, the council voted 11-0 Tuesday to make three amendments to the document before giving final approval.
Council member Bobby Long renewed his call to eliminate the limit on the number of people who can speak to the council on agenda items.
While it may be true that the intent wasn’t to silence critics, Long maintained that would have been the result.
“Yes, people can email us,” Long said, “they can call us, they can text their concerns, their views. However, for those that want to go on the record and on video with their comments, we’re silencing everyone but four people.”
Long recalled the 2019 effort to rename a street in honor of Martin Luther King Jr., and the number of people who wanted to express their views on both sides. Long wasn’t alone in recalling how residents expressing their views to the council brought positive change.
Resident Beverly Parker said advocates for constructing sidewalks in Jonesboro would have gone nowhere without persistence from residents.
“We’re talking about our democracy here, and I believe the ability of individuals to speak to this body is central to our democracy,” Parker said. She also reminded council members of the 2018 fight for an ordinance to require developers of residential subdivisions to include sidewalks in their projects.
“There were those in the community that held sway for years over the issue,” Parker said. “And the only way that change was made was that many people with dogged interest and determination showed up in force to ask for that change.”
She reminded council members of the advice some of them had offered during preliminary discussions over the citizen-initiated proposal.
“I was told by more than one of you that the best way to fight for change was to show up and speak out,” she said.
Resident Patti Lack also said every resident who wants to speak when an issue directly affects them should have that opportunity.
In addition to dropping the limit on the number of speakers, amendments were made to drop an admonition that comments should not be “redundant,” and made the title of mayor gender neutral.
Other speakers said the proposed rules would reduce trust in city government.
The council also approved an application for a new private club permit for a new business in Greensborough Village.
Improving Lives Inc., doing business as The Social, 1004 Chancery Lane, will feature a full service restaurant, bar, lounge and bowling.
Bob Hester, longtime opponent of alcohol sales, said Jonesboro, located within a “dry” county, has 36 active private clubs, and council members should explain to the public why the city needs another.
“If Jonesboro isn’t adequately served by now, it never will be,” Hester said of the state requirement to consider whether the community is adequately served by existing businesses.
And the council gave final approval to an ordinance proposed by C3 LLC to abandon a utility easement at 2311 Wood St.
The council suspended rules requiring ordinances to be read at three separate readings before taking final action on a proposal to un-obligate the remaining $4.1 million in capital improvement funds that had been pledged for road improvements in 2016.
The council had encumbered $7.8 million in local matching funds in a partnership with the Arkansas Department of Transportation to fund an estimated $90 million in projects. Finance Director Steve Purtee said the city ultimately paid Jonesboro’s share with other funds. He said state Legislative Auditors requested approval of the ordinance so that the state could close out its audit.
The council also approved resolutions authorizing city staff to apply for federal grants.
