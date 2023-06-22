JONESBORO — With a number of code enforcement issues on the agenda, some members of the Jonesboro City Council said they were open to making changes to give director Scott Roper more flexibility.

When the council votes to authorize condemnation of properties because of unsafe conditions, the property owner has 45 days to obtain a building permit to make needed repairs or otherwise cure the violation through demolition and cleanup. If the violation isn’t cured after six months, the city can take the matter to court, which can be an expensive proposition for both sides.

