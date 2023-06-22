JONESBORO — With a number of code enforcement issues on the agenda, some members of the Jonesboro City Council said they were open to making changes to give director Scott Roper more flexibility.
When the council votes to authorize condemnation of properties because of unsafe conditions, the property owner has 45 days to obtain a building permit to make needed repairs or otherwise cure the violation through demolition and cleanup. If the violation isn’t cured after six months, the city can take the matter to court, which can be an expensive proposition for both sides.
In one case, which first appeared on the agenda in September, Roper asked for the matter to be tabled for a third time because of exigent circumstances.
In the case of 3011, 3013, 3015 and 3017 N. Church St., Roper said owner Michael P. Davis had obtained permits to remodel the properties, but has been unable to start work.
“The guy’s in the military, and he has been communicating with us, but make no mistake, he’s done nothing with the property,” Roper said. He said Davis’ military service has been extended beyond the time he had anticipated. Roper asked the council to provide Davis with a six-month extension.
In another case, involving property at 1907 Irby St., Roper said owners Robert P. and Agnes Cowles have removed the structure, but cleanup hasn’t been completed. In a third case, Tony Tilley, owner of 812 Sweetheart Lane, lives out-of-state, but has been working diligently to make the needed repairs.
“He has injured his back today … he’s been doing this by himself,” Roper explained. Due to the back injury, Roper said Tilley won’t be able to resume work for about three weeks. He noted he was pleased with the progress Tilley has made on the property to date.
Council member Mitch Johnson, chairman of the Public Works Committee, said he would like to see changes in the code enforcement ordinance to give Roper more flexibility.
“Since most of these things come before Public Safety, I’d kind of like to see us revamp this a little bit,” Johnson said.
Council member Chris Moore, who expressed confidence in Roper’s leadership, concurred.
“Specifically, Mayor, I would ask that your department prepare an amendment to the condemnation ordinance, giving the director of code enforcement the authority to extend the condemnation time period 45 days without council authority,” Moore proposed.
The council approved proposals to condemn the following properties:
305 Airport Road, I&C Rentals.
309 Mockingbird Cove, Gateway Mortgage Group.
1204 Warren St., heirs of the late Donald Greer.
2109 Brazos St., Kevin and Tonya Liles.
3206 Fairview Drive, TTJD Investments.
The council also confirmed the following appointments to boards and commissions recommended by Mayor Harold Copenhaver:
Appoint Mallory Hurt White to a 4-year term on the Advertising and Promotion Commission, succeeding Bill Hurt.
Re-appoint Susan Hanrahan to a 5-year term on the Public Facilities Board.
Re-appoint Jim Little and Dennis Zolper to 3-year terms on the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission.
Re-appoint Brandon Winters and Bob Gibson to 3-year terms on the Municipal Airport Commission and appoint for the first time Allen Williams to a 3-year term.
Re-appoint Jeremy Bevill and Jeannie Gillis, and appoint for the first time David Handwork to 3 year-terms on the Stormwater Management Board.
Re-appointment Carroll Caldwell to a 3-year term on the Board of Adjustments and Appeals.
Appoint Dennis Burks to complete the unexpired term of Kapil Bajaj, who resigned from the Craighead County Solid Waste Disposal Authority.
