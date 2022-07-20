JONESBORO — City council members postponed for a month further action on a proposal to allow a nail salon to serve alcohol.
At the same time Tuesday, the council received a better explanation of what the salon wants to do.
The council heard the second of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by the owners of Valentine Nails, 1841 E. Highland Drive. The private club, MAI, lists Anh Le as president; Hied Nguyen, vice president and Hanh Vo, secretary.
The club lists the names of 72 members.
The club was not registered at the council’s July 5 meeting when the council heard the first reading. Le and others did attend this week’s proceedings.
City Attorney Carol Duncan said the wording of the proposed ordinance would need to be amended for legal clarity.
“This is just a procedural issue,” Duncan explained. “Your ordinance has, like, the ‘whereas’ clauses, but it doesn’t have the enacting part. So, in order for us to enact it, it has to have, ‘Now, therefore, the council finds that,’ and whatever the council’s ruling on it. So, I don’t know what you used to create this, but you all left off the bottom part.”
Chrystle Mommsen, a friend of the owners, told council members she helped put together the paperwork. She said she copied ordinances from similar private club ordinances.
“Right, but it dooesn’t have the end of it,” Duncan replied.
In response to a question from council member Chris Moore, Mommsen said the business will have a fully-equipped kitchen, approved by the Arkansas Department of Health.
“Do they intend to serve food as a standalone business, or is nails the primary business and the food is just the requirement for the liquor license?” Moore asked.
Mommsen responded the nail salon is the primary purpose of the business.
Le elaborated.
“Our goal is if a customer comes in have a pedicure and says, ‘can I get a glass of wine.’ It’s a compliment glass, mainly,” Le said, adding the first drink may be free. He said he would charge for additional drinks. He said the business would also serve food to customers on request.
“I want to make sure that you’re not operating a bar and everything else is a secondary business,” Moore said. “So, what your saying is the nail business will be your primary business and the service of alcohol will be a continuation of that business, not a standalone business. Is that correct?”
“Yes,” Le responded.
The council postponed further action until Aug. 16.
The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance proposed by Assisting Others, Inc., doing business as The Edge Coffee Shop, for a restaurant private club permit at 1900 Aggie Road.
Jaclyn Matthews of Monette bought the 2,024-square-foot property, including a commercial kitchen, outdoor patio and two herb gardens, in a bankruptcy auction to sell assets belonging to former Craighead County Clerk Kade Holliday.
Holliday has pleaded guilty to federal charges of stealing more than $1.5 million in taxpayer funds. He’s also serving state prison time on other charges, including forging the name of a woman in an application for a private club permit the the Aggie Road property.
The establishment closed after the county theft was discovered.
The new establishment lists Linda Matthews, Jaclyn’s mother, as president of the new private club. Jaclyn Matthews would be vice president. Other officers would be Angelia Austin, secretary; and Brenda Chandler, treasurer.
The application listed about 250 members.
With no debate, the council also approved condemnation proceedings for three properties deemed unfit for human habitation.
Among the properties was the former Ridgecrest Nursing Center, 3016 N. Church St. Ridgecrest Health Care had offered to donate the 24,700-square-foot structure to a Christian ministry for use as a homeless shelter in September 2017, but the property has remained vacant since a public outcry scuttled the plan. The property is now owned by RKC Investments of Memphis.
Condemnation was also approved for 2612 Crawford St., owned by Randy and Aley Crawford; and 418 N. Main St., owned by Roger L. Smith.
Council members heard the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Esston Agricultural to rezone 3.0 acres at 5459 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 commercial for the purpose of establishing a truck repair facility on the land.
The council also adopted an ordinance proposed by Hall Premier Development that would rezone 0.79 acres at 4913 E. Johnson Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial at the request of Hall Premier Development.
Council member Bobby Long was absent.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.