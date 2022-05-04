JONESBORO — Citing volatile steel prices, the Jonesboro City Council waived its normal rules Tuesday to speed up approval of a construction contract.
The council’s public works committee recommended approval of the $1,378,000 contract with Construction Network Inc. earlier Tuesday. Normally, the full council would consider the pact at it’s May 17 meeting. But Council Member John Street, the committee chairman, “walked” the issue onto the full council agenda the same night, as the contractor said his steel provider could only guarantee steel prices for 10 days.
CNI was the lowest of five bidders for construction of a storage facility at the city’s shooting sports complex.
In other business, the council gave its final approval to Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s proposal to raise the minimum salaries of police and firefighters from $35,190 per year to $42,000. The plan gives 72 of 172 police officers and 34 of 125 firefighters raises to the new minimum.
Salaries for higher-ranking officers and firefighters, such as sergeants, lieutenants, captains and battalion chiefs, would rise by 1 percent.
For the rest of this year, the cost of salaries and benefits will add $485,769 to the city’s 2022 operating budget. For a full year, it will cost $850,000.
Copenhaver said the increased pay comes on top of about $4 million other investments in safety projects, ranging from improvements in the 911 dispatching system, other communications equipment and surveillance cameras across the city.
The council also:
Gave final approval to a proposal by Classic Hospitality, doing business as Don Jose, 2200 Wilkins Ave.
Heard the first of three required readings of a request by the Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 3354 to transfer its alcohol permit location from 2912 Gilmore Drive to 1700 S. Caraway Road.
Heard the first reading an ordinance proposed by the Jonesboro Economic Development Corp. to rezone 237.4 acres on the east side of Nestle Road, north of Deer Lake Road, from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial.
Heard the second reading of a proposal to reduce the speed limit on Marjorie Drive to 25 mph.
