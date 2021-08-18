JONESBORO — City council members quietly approved appointments to boards and commissions Tuesday evening.
So quietly, in fact, many people who turned out didn’t realize it had occurred.
Resolutions approving the appointments submitted by Mayor Harold Copenhaver were handled under a “consent agenda,” in which non-controversial matters that require council approval are approved all at once.
The only reason any of the appointments would have been controversial was because there had been controversy within one of the boards.
Several people were on hand to support the appointment of Shalon Tate to the Craighead County Jonesboro Public Library Board. When the council’s nominating and rules committee met to recommend approval of the nominations, some people spoke out, not to be critical of Tate, but to complain about recent events at the library and oversight by the board.
At one point later in the meeting, council member L.J. Bryant asked for clarification whether the consent agenda had been approved.
Tate, principal of the Jonesboro Health, Wellness and Environmental Studies Magnet School, was among 10 people who were appointed to different panels.
“Again, I want to applaud the city council for approving individual appointees and reappointments to the boards and commissions. Thank you very much,” Copenhaver said at the conclusion of the meeting. “I’m really pleased with this community, that they step up to the plate. These are individuals that volunteer, many of which are overqualified for the positions that they volunteer for. But it’s their love and commitment to the community.”
Copenhaver urged anyone who would like to volunteer to serve on any of the city’s many boards or commissions to contact his office.
There is also a form on the city’s website to apply for an appointment.
In other business, the council gave final approval of an ordinance proposed by John Stuckey to rezone 11.53 acres at 6609 C.W. Post Road from R-1 single family residential to I-2 general industrial. With the land located in a floodway, Stuckey proposes excavating subsurface materials for other properties he owns. Attorney Jim Gramling said Stuckey’s plan still has to be approved by state regulators.
“If you approve this, of course, he’s got to go through the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality to get a permit,” Gramling said. “So, if you approve it tonight, you’re not approving any mining operation.”
Also, when excavation is complete, Gramling said Stuckey was willing to work with city officials to make the land available for flood mitigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.