JONESBORO — City council members agreed Tuesday to expedite a proposed ordinance to buy license plate recognition technology for the city’s traffic signal surveillance system.
The council waived the required three readings and adopted the ordinance to buy the technology from Vigilant Solutions.
The contract includes a one-time fee of $9,380 with a recurring subscription fee of $48,500.
The council also approved an emergency clause, making the ordinance waiving formal bidding effective immediately.
The license plate readers are part of the city’s effort to develop a real time crime detection center.
The council also heard the third reading and voted to approve an ordinance to abandon a drainage easement at 1700 Mayfield Drive in the Hill Park commercial subdivision.
A proposal by A & J Deliveries to rezone 3.73 acres of unimproved land on Service Road, which is on the east side of Willow Road, was heard. If the council approves the measure April 19, it would change the property from C-3 general commercial, to I-1 limited industrial.
The council also heard the first reading of an ordinance proposed by Classic Hospitality, doing business as Don Jose, 2200 Wilkins Ave., for a restaurant private club permit.
Fernando Mercado is listed as president of the establishment. Sandra, Alan and Jorge Pena are other officers of the club.
Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council approval before submitting a formal request with the Arkansas Alcohol Beverage Control Division.
Among resolutions approved by the council was one to authorize a city application for a $20 million federal grant to complete 21 miles of the Jonesboro Quality of Life and Connectivity Master Plan. It will be the city’s second attempt to secure the nationally-competitive Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant.
The plan includes completing the A-Sate and University Heights Links, the Joe Mack Campbell Link, the A-State Link flyover, and the upper portion of the Red Wolf Way regional loop.
Another resolution authorized the city to seek funding under the Federal-aid Recreational Trails Program for a $343,888 project to construct a soft surface walking trail at Craighead Forest Park.
The council also confirmed the following appointments to city boards and commissions.
Appointed Drew Waddell and Amanda Eaton to fill the unexpired terms of Ray Osment and Jeremy Moore on the Land Bank Commission through May 20 this year.
Appointed Marilyn Copeland, Judy Casteel, Daisy Freeman, Nate Schimmel, Richard Boss, James Sanders, Brandon Shrader and Grant Newkirk to the Jonesboro Urban Forestry Council through March 4, 2025.
Reappointed John Street and Barry Phillips to the City Water and Light Board through Feb. 25, 2025.
Reappointed Brent Martin and Jarrod Woodard to the Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Planning and Advisory Committee through March 4, 2025.
Reappointed James Goad to the Jonesboro Arkansas Residential Housing and Healthcare Facilities Board through Oct. 13, 2026.
