JONESBORO — City council members devoted a lot of time Tuesday to discussion on building for Jonesboro’s future.
The council’s Public Services Committee received a progress report from a consulting team working to develop a master parks plan for the city, and later, the full council discussed economic development with Mark Young, president of Jonesboro Unlimited.
Both discussions had a lot in common.
The city hired Halff Associates Inc. of Little Rock to provide a 10-year blueprint of what the city’s park system should be.
Christian Lentz, the team leader, said his group has conducted community surveys, both online and in person at various events at the park, to gather information on what the community wants from the parks system. He said the interactions at sports events proved very effective.
“We go to where the people actually were at, rather than asking them to come to some sort of room at a specific time and a specific date,” Lentz said.
Also part of the project is to determine where and what type of future facilities should be offered, he said.
While the 1,295.5 acres of parkland exceeds the amount in similar cities, Lentz said most of it is at Craighead Forest. The city is lacking in community and neighborhood parks, those that are within walking distance of residents’ homes, he said.
“But when you look at that, you see that only about 8.5 percent of your overall park acreage is in community parks and less than 1 percent of your overall park acreage is in your neighborhood parks, which are typically the parks that are most widely found in the communities we go to,” he said.
Neighborhood parks are within a 5-minute walk from residents’ homes, while larger community parks are within a 10-minute walk, Lentz explained.
“So, this plan, then, will make recommendations on what your target level of service – your parkland acreage per 1,000 residents – should be.”
Lentz noted the goals his firm’s report will establish will be more aspirational, “It’s only advisory … it’s a benchmark that you’re striving toward.”
Among some recommendations from the community included more outdoor water features, facilities for outoor music performances, summer and holiday camps for children and teen fitness and wellness opportunities.
Lentz said he hopes to have his finished product available for approval by the city council before the end of the year.
During his economic activity update to the full council, Young was asked how improvements to the parks system affect his mission. Jonesboro Unlimited helped fund plans for a soft-surface bike trail system at Craighead Forest.
“Since it’s been open for riders, I have continued to get unsolicited texts and emails about what a great asset it is,” Young said, adding that he isn’t a mountain biker. “But, it’s wonderful to have these amenities in our community for those who are. And that’s important for all people and all ages. We have received so many reports back from youth as well as adults who are making use of this.”
Young would later respond to another question regarding the planned use sports complex.
“Having those amenities in place, for any community is important,” Young said. “And as we continue to be able to tell our story to companies that are interested in moving here and to companies that are interested in expanding here, as a community, as we continue to invest in ourselves, that sends a strong message out to everybody about what’s important and this matters and we really care about our citizens, and that they’ll have the opportunity to do what they want to do.”
Young said the shooting sports complex, which is still under construction, also adds to Jonesboro’s attractiveness to visitors.
“And all of the feedback that we’ve received on it has been extremely positive,” Young said. “And the people, again, are from other places and have had the opportunity to see if first hand.”
Young also said current projects at the Jonesboro Municipal Airport to position the city to host larger aircraft add to the city’s assets.
With the declining birthrate nationwide, Young said his team and existing corporations in Jonesboro have intensified their efforts to attract young, talented families here.
“This was what, I refer to as a foundational piece for our strategy moving forward,” Young said, adding that was one of the reasons for participating in the bike trail project, along with other initiatives. Among those are summer college internships at local industries and teacher externships that allow local teachers to work in local industry, then relay the message to their students that there are many career opportunities here at home.
During regular business, the council approved a $2,122,402.78 with Sugg Construction to build a 1.28-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will connect the downtown area to the Arkansas State University campus.
Also Tuesday, Mayor Harold Copenhaver joined John Wilkerson, general counsel for the Arkansas Municipal League, in presenting a Distinguished Legislator Award to State Rep. Dwight Tosh.
“There’s nobody nicer in the Legislature than Dwight Tosh,” Wilkerson said. “... And as a friend to cities and towns he understands what it means to represent citizens at this level … He is someone that you can talk with on an issue and he’ll stand up for you and the reason behind the decision.”
