Tosh

John Wilkerson (from left) of the Arkansas Municipal League presents a Distinguished Legislator Award to State Rep. Dwight Tosh. Also pictured are Tosh’s wife, Joan, and Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver.

JONESBORO — City council members devoted a lot of time Tuesday to discussion on building for Jonesboro’s future.

The council’s Public Services Committee received a progress report from a consulting team working to develop a master parks plan for the city, and later, the full council discussed economic development with Mark Young, president of Jonesboro Unlimited.

