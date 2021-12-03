JONESBORO — Reducing the speed limit on some heavily-traveled streets and improving a traffic signal are on the Jonesboro City Council’s agenda for Tuesday.
The council will consider a resolution to ask the Arkansas Department of Transportation to lower the speed limit on Arkansas 91 (East Johnson Avenue) between Main Street and Red Wolf Boulevard from 45 mph to 35 mph. The Northeast Arkansas Regional Transportation Commission did a study of in 2020 and documented car crashes and pedestrian accidents along that stretch, particularly near the Arkansas State University campus.
The proposed resolution also seeks to lower the speed limit on Arkansas 18 (East Highland Drive) between Distributor Drive and Barnhill Road from 60 to 45.
The city documented 624 accidents on Johnson Avenue between North Main Street and Red Wolf Boulevard from January 2019, though October of this year. Three people were killed and 24 sustained severe injuries. There were 56 accidents on Highland Drive between Distributor Drive and Moore Road during that same period, with two fatalities.
The council will also hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance to waive competitive bidding and award a $99,140 contract with Binkley Sales Company to purchase five Gridsmart video detection systems for traffic monitoring.
The council is also scheduled to hear the third reading and vote on another proposed ordnance to place various traffic control signs at designated locations as determined by the city’s traffic control committee. Among the changes would be to reduce the speed limit on West Jefferson Avenue to 25 mph and place all-way stop signs at Nisbett Street and West Jefferson Avenue.
Council members will hear the first reading of a proposed ordinance that would set 25 mph speed limits on Granger Drive, Mitzi Lane, Duncan Road, Fairway Drive and Lakeshore Drive.
In other business, the council will hear the final readings and vote on a proposed ordinance to rezone the building at 4600 E. Nettleton Ave. from R-2 single family residential to C-3 general commercial at the request of Jarrett Holladay. The 1.1-acre parcel is surrounded by a mixture of residential and commercial uses near Stevens Street.
A final vote is also scheduled for a proposed ordinance to waive competitive bidding and enter into an agreement with Active Network LLC for hosted registration software for the parks department.
Resolutions would:
Place municipal liens on 18 different properties scattered across the city to recover the cost of code enforcement, such as mowing grass.
Condemn the property at 217 Gilbert St., owned by Leslie or Paula Sitzes because the house has been deemed unfit for human habitation.
Approve a conditional use request for River Advertising for a billboard at 2701 Paula Drive. This is an appeal of the Metropolitan Area Planning Commission’s decision to reject the proposal.
Adopt the contents of the policy manual of the Jonesboro Police Department.
Approve Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Co. for vending rights at city parks ad recreation facilities.
Establish a capital improvement carryover fund for budgeted projects remaining in process at year end 2021.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will convene at 5 p.m.
