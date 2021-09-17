JONESBORO — Two new proposed private club alcohol permits will be considered Tuesday by the Jonesboro City Council.
The proposed ordinances approving the clubs will be heard for the first of three rquired readings.
Good Hope Hospitality, doing business as Pier 88 Boiling Seafood, seeks to operate at 2324 Red Wolf Blvd. Directors of the club are Wei Sheng Luo, his wife, Jiahui Huo, and business partner Jayme Swillim. The club lists 163 members.
Rojo’s on Huntington, doing business as GrillZil, would operate from 601 W. Huntington Ave.
Managing agent is Cleia Cintra Patterson. Other officers are Nelson Walter, Tyler Patterson, James Hollywood and Edward Patterson. That club lists 120 members.
The council will hear the second reading of an ordinance proposed by the Downtown Jonesboro Improvement District board of commissioners. It would impose a 2-mill property tax on commercial property within the district to fund improvements to common areas. The district estimates the tax would generate between $200,000 and $250,000 per year.
The district, established in the 1970s, was formally reactivated last November.
In addition, the council will hear the second reading of a proposed ordinance that would create a property assessed clean energy (PACE) improvement district. Under the program, a property owner may finance an energy efficiency improvement, a renewable energy project or a water conservation project on a voluntary basis, with loan repayment tied to their property tax bills.
Council members will hear the final reading and vote on an ordinance proposed by Casey Turner Construction LLC to rezone 1.1 acres at 2407 W. Matthews Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial. Turner plans to use the land and existing buildings for offices and equipment storage for the business.
Resolutions on the agenda would:
Authorize the city to enter into an agreement with the United States Department of Treasury for the 2021 American Rescue Plan Funds for Towns and Cities for $7,789,521.50 in federal funds for activities that prevent, respond to, and mitigate the effects of COVID-19.
Authorize the police department to hire three officers to provide courtroom security in the Justice Complex for district court.
Schedule a public hearing on a proposal to abandon a drainage easement on the south side of Great Dane Drive at the request of the Jonesboro Economic Development Corp.
Confirm appointments to boards and commissions as recommended by Mayor Harold Copenhaver.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.