JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will consider proposed resolutions to authorize city staff to apply for a number of federal grants, including those to augment public safety and public transportation.
One resolution would authorize an application for money to buy 40 new body-worn cameras for police officers.
Two other proposed resolutions would seek funding to buy more low-to-no emission trolley-style buses for Jonesboro Economic Transportation System and to pay for upgrades to 50 bus stops. Each grant proposal would provide more than $1 million in improvements to the city’s public transit operation.
In other business the council will hear the second of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to abandon a portion of right of way along Judy Street as requested by Halsey Real Estate Holdings and MCP Investments.
Proposed changes in the alcohol permits that serve events on the Arkansas State University campus also appear on the agenda for their second readings.
Jeff Hankins, vice president for strategic communications at ASU, told council members during their March 21 meeting that creating two new private clubs, in addition to the existing NEA Sports Club, had been recommended by the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
Under the proposed changes, NEA Sports Club will control alcohol service at Centennial Bank Stadium.
Elm Street Center Inc. would serve First National Bank Arena. Aggie Road Center Inc. would service Tomlinson Stadium, the baseball park.
NEA Sports Club will abandon service at the Cooper Alumni Center, the university pavilion and the Fowler Center, Hankins said.
Arkansas Act 1112 of 2017 requires applicants for alcohol-serving establishments in dry counties to receive city council as part of the licensing process.
All three private clubs would have the same officers and charitable mission, which is to support the Red Wolves Foundation.
William Stanley and Jared Woodard, both of Jonesboro, and Craig Harrison of Benton are listed as officers and directors
Also scheduled for a second reading is a proposed alcohol permit for Unbreakable Inc., doing business as Casa Blanca Mexican Grill. It would operate at 3410 E. Johnson Ave.
Samantha Zelpha Meza is listed as president of that organization. Zena Fortson is listed as vice president and secretary and Dianah Rowan is treasurer. The application included a list of 185 members.
The council will hear the final reading and vote on an ordinance proposed by Monarch Investments LLC and Strobbe Property Holdings LLC to rezone 1.84 acres at 4902 and 4904 E. Highland Drive from R-1 single family residential and C-3 general commercial to CR-1, commercial residential mixed use district.
The rezoning would provide the option for either multifamily housing or commercial development.
Also set for a vote is an ordinance that would increase administrative fees for such code enforcement actions as property mowing, cleanup and condemnation actions to more accurately reflect the actual costs of the work.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will meet at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.