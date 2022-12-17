JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will continue the debate over Mayor Harold Copenhaver’s proposed 2023 budget and will be asked to condemn several properties deemed unsafe.
The proposed $83 million spending plan includes almost $11.75 million in capital improvements, including a $1.5 million swimming pool for Parker Park Community Center on North Church Street.
The proposed operating budget projects a 13.9 percent increase in revenue, but only a 3.4 percent increase in expenses, for a surplus of $11.6 million.
The proposed spending plan includes $3.5 million in planned pavement and sidewalk projects next year. Copenhaver said that’s a 42-percent increase from 2022 and 318 percent from 2021 and 2020.
The proposal projects $28.5 million in reserve funds.
The council’s Finance and Administration Committee voted 4-3 on Tuesday to move the proposal to the full council. Some council members wanted to wait for additional information on the mayor’s plans for further increases in police and firefighter salaries in the following years.
Council members will be asked to authorize condemnation of four adjacent properties at the north edge of the city boundaries because of a house that burned 10 years ago, outbuildings that had deteriorated and other factors.
Michael P. Davis of Memphis is identified as the owner of 3011, 3013, 3015 and 3017 N. Church St. The land is just north of East Philadelphia Road.
Other proposed condemnations on the agenda are: 219 Miller St,. Owned by Ronnie and Jacqueline Stanback; 1301 W. Huntington Ave., owned by James and Jessy Harrell; 1607 Duncan Road, owned by Kevin and Tonya Lyles; 2109 Bazos St., also owned by Kevin and Tonya Lyles; and 3206 Fairview Drive, owned by TTJD Investments.
In other new business, the council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to abandon a portion of street right of way for undeveloped Harlan Cove, north of Jonathon Drive, at the request of Fisher & Arnold Engineering.
Cavenaugh Auto Group also seeks to abandon a drainage easement off of Stadium Boulevard near Malibu Drive.
The council will hear the second reading of an ordinance to approve a private club permit for Innovative Investments LLC, doing business as Urban Organics.
The club would operate from the Glass Factory building at 313 W. Huntington Ave.
Heather Walker-Clark is president of the organization. Her husband, Mathew Clark, is vice president and Lindsay Bowman is listed as secretary/treasurer. The club submitted a list of 129 members.
A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
The council will hear the third reading and vote on an ordinance proposed by Sai Real Estate LLC to rezone 12.94 acres at 5307 E. Highland Drive, west of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, from I-2 general industrial to C-3 general commercial.
The council will meet Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Services Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by 5 by the Public Safety Committee.
