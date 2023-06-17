JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will consider several proposals to condemn properties that have been determined to be unsafe for human habitation.
JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will consider several proposals to condemn properties that have been determined to be unsafe for human habitation.
The properties and owners of record include:
305 Airport Road, I&C Rentals.
309 Mockingbird Cove, Gateway Mortgage Group.
812 Sweetheart Lane, Tony Tilley.
1204 Warren St., heirs of the late Donald Greer.
3011, 3013, 3015 and 3017 N. Church St., Michael P. Davis.
2109 Brazos St., Kevin and Tonya Liles.
1907 Irby St., Robert P. and Agnes Cowles.
3206 Fairview Drive, TTJD Investments.
Also on the agenda is a resolution that would authorize the city to purchase additional right of way at 2301 Oakbrook Drive for the purpose of constructing and maintaining drainage improvements.
The second of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Amy Newberry Lovins to rezone 0.36 acres at 4603 Southwest Drive from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial also appears on the agenda.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Services Committee will meet at 4:30 p.m., followed by the Public Safety Committee at 5.
