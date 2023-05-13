JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will consider some construction contracts and proposed grant applications to further future construction plans.

One of the measures would amend a contract with Atlas Asphalt to provide $1 million in additional street pavement improvements. The original contract was for $1.19 million, but, because Atlas was able to complete the initial plans so early, Mayor Harold Copenhaver recommended adding additional streets to the improvement projects.

