JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will consider some construction contracts and proposed grant applications to further future construction plans.
One of the measures would amend a contract with Atlas Asphalt to provide $1 million in additional street pavement improvements. The original contract was for $1.19 million, but, because Atlas was able to complete the initial plans so early, Mayor Harold Copenhaver recommended adding additional streets to the improvement projects.
Brian Richardson, the mayor’s chief administrative officer, told The Sun Friday the additional streets selected for the work are scattered throughout much of the city.
While he said the project list isn’t finalized, he provided a list of 13 streets that have been selected for the first phase of additional pavement overlays.
Bernard Street from Wilkins Avenue to Highland Drive.
Bridge Street from Cate Avenue to Washington Avenue.
Brownstone Drive from Makala Lane to Harrisburg Road.
Colony Park Drive from Colony Drive to Jeridon Drive.
Grant Avenue from Browns Lane to Caraway Road.
Makala Lane from Russell Hill Drive to Brownstone Drive.
Oak Avenue from Madison Street to Main Street.
Olive Street from Poplar Avenue to Matthews Avenue.
Russell Hill Drive from Makala Lane to Harrisburg Road.
West Cherry Avenue from Gee Street to Olive Street.
Richardson said repairs of additional streets will depend upon remaining funds.
The council will also consider a $699,000 contract with Bailey Contractors for construction of restroom and concession facilities at Joe Mack Campbell Park.
Another resolution would accept $150,007 in Federal Transit Administration funds to purchase a new bus for Jonesboro Economical Transportation System.
Other resolutions would authorize the police department to purchase additional officer safety equipment, including Tasers and accept permanent easements for construction of the Culberhouse Trail, which eventually would connect the downtown area with Craighead Forest Park.
An application for $500,000 in funding under the Transportation Alternatives Program to help pay for the Culberhouse Trail also appears on the agenda. Another resolution seeks $460,000 under the federal Recreation Trail Program for a soft surface trail to be constructed at the new Lacy Park off of Dan Avenue, and adjacent to Joe Mack Campbell Park.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance to revise the city’s purchasing guidelines to comply with revised state purchasing law. The ordinance raises the price thresholds for the bidding process due to inflation.
Another proposed ordinance would make changes to the Downtown Jonesboro Development Code to make an accommodation for a proposed bank branch.
Scheduled for a second reading is a proposal by Curtner Asset Management and Horizon Land Surveying LLC to rezone 2.28 acres east of 200 Royale Drive from R-1, single family medium density to C-3 general commercial with a limited use overlay that would prohibit adult entertainment and tobacco or alcohol sales.
The council will heard the final reading and vote on a proposal that would rezone almost 38 acres of farmland for a new single-family residential subdivision south of the Valley View school campus.
Ken Yarbrough and Wilma Parish seek to rezone the land from R-1, single-family medium density to RS-8, single-family residential district, which would allow for smaller lots. The property is south adjacent to Deerfield Drive. Access from Southwest Drive (U.S. 49) would be from Wimpy Lane. It’s on the south edge of the city limits and surrounded on three sides by farms.
Other proposed ordinances scheduled for votes include:
Wescott Enterprises LLC to rezone 1.21 acres north of the intersection of South Caraway Road and Stadium Boulevard from R-1 to C-3 general commercial with a limited use overlay restricting RV parks.
Jim and Brandy Turner to annex their one-acre home at 1642 Arkansas 351. The property is adjacent to other property already within the city limits.
KPOT Jonesboro Inc. seeks a permit for a Korean restaurant at 2312 E. Parker Road, at the former O’Charley’s restaurant location. Kueng Kwok is listed as president of the nonprofit organization. Jian Par is secretary and Cai Ve Chen is treasurer. The club lists 201 members.
Resolutions would authorize condemnation proceedings for the following properties judged to be unfit for human habitation:
413 Parkview St., owned by Sandhill Property Management LLC.
1907 Irby St., owned by Robert and Agnes Cowles.
2034 N. Church St., owned by Patricia Hanks and Paul and Cherrie Kassen.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Safety Committee will meet at 5 p.m.
