JONESBORO — City council members on Tuesday will finalize action on three proposed ordinances and consider a contract for renovations at The Forum Theater.
Bailey Contractors was the $243,000 low bidder for a project to renovate restrooms in the city-owned building.
The council will hear the final reading of an ordinance that would approve an alcohol permit for a new establishment at 237 S. Main St.
Royal Oak 237 Inc., doing business as Lemonade House Grille, seeks the permit.
Chad Campbell is listed as president of the nonprofit entity seeking the permit. Monica Campbell is vice president and Paula Woodside is secretary treasurer. The club lists 143 members.
A 2017 state law requires city council approval before an application can be submitted to the state Alcoholic Beverage Control Division.
Also scheduled for a final reading and vote is an ordinance proposed by William Conrad to rezone 0.36 acres at 5213 E. Nettleton Ave. from RS-4 single family residential to RS-7.
Another ordinance would order placement of various traffic signs at designated locations.
In other business, a resolution to finalize the spending plan for the city’s $652,511 allotment of funding for the Community Development Block Grant will be heard. The funding comes from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, and must be used for the benefit of low-to-moderate income residents and neighborhoods.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Works Committee will meet at 5 p.m., where committee members will discuss a proposed road project that would provide an east-west connection between Southwest Drive (U.S. 49) and South Culberhouse Street (Arkansas 141).
According to a proposed resolution authorizing the project, the new road would allow for faster emergency response times for multiple fire stations in the area. The route is especially important because of planned work to improve the Interstate 555 interchange at Southwest Drive and Parker Road, which is scheduled for 2024.
The developers of the Southern Hills mixed use development have completed construction to Southern Ridge Boulevard. That road ends at an undeveloped portion of the Twin Oaks residential subdivision off of Culberhouse.
Under the proposal, Chris Futrell, the Twin Oaks developer, has offered to accelerate development of the street through his property if the city will contribute $450,000 to the project. That’s roughly one-third of the total cost of the road. The three-lane road will include bike and pedestrian paths.
The new road is expected to be completed and open to traffic prior to the start of the interchange project.
