JONESBORO — City council members will be asked Tuesday to approve an architectural contract to design a new swimming pool and restroom facility for Parker Park Community Center.
Brackett, Krennerich and Associates was selected to design the pool, with a $1.5 million budget.
Also on the agenda is a proposed $1,190,698.68 contract with Atlas Asphalt, Inc. for street overlays. All or portions of 14 city streets would receive the work.
Among other matters, the council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by Curtner Asset Management LLC to abandon a portion of right of way along undeveloped Bonaparte Cove, which is east of Royale Drive, off of Dan Avenue. A public hearing on the proposal is scheduled for 5:25 p.m. Feb. 21.
Scheduled for a second reading is a proposed ordinance that would change the name of the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Residential Housing and Healthcare Facilities Board to the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Public Facilities Board. It would also broaden the power of the board to facilitate financing for more types of projects.
The original board was established in 1978, under the authority of a state law. The intent was to provide low-interest financing for first-time homeowners.
The board’s powers were expanded in 1980 to assist in financing nonprofit educational and medical facilities. Michele Allgood, an attorney who consults with the board, said that the state has added numerous projects that financing assistance could be provided for since then.
An ordinance proposed by Weston Wagner to rezone 0.95 acres at 804 Belt St. from R-1 single family residential to RM-12 multifamily also appears on the agenda for a second reading.
Council members will hear the third reading and vote on an ordinance proposed by Wescott Enterprises, LLC, to rezone 1.55 acres at 5618 S. Caraway Road from R-1 to C-3 general commercial. The wooded property also has frontage on Stadium Boulevard. The proposal carries a limited use overlay to exclude RV parks.
Also scheduled for a vote is an ordinance proposed by Cornerstone United Methodist Church to rezone 2.83 acres at 1916 Disciple Drive, off of East Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49) from R-1 single family residential to C-4 Neighborhood Commercial. The land is adjacent to the church’s worship campus.
The council will also consider resolutions that would condemn the following properties identified as unsafe for human habitation:
116 Chestnut St., owned by Miguel Oyervides.
201 W. Forrest St., owned by Vicki Ghant.
904 Logan Ave., owned by Barbara Butler.
3600 Beacon St., owned by Shinica Walker.
4205 E. Nettleton Ave., owned by ARLANDS LLC.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Services Committee will meet at 4:40 p.m., followed by the Public Safety Committee at 5.
