JONESBORO — Professional contracts for construction and planning are among agenda items for Tuesday’s meeting of the Jonesboro City Council.
Among the resolutions to be considered is a $190,000 contract with Halff Associates Inc. to provide professional services for a Master Parks Plan.
Another resolution will clear the way for using state funding to resurface Race Street and Brown’s Lane.
Also on the agenda is the first of three required readings of a proposed ordinance that would change the name of the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Residential Housing and Healthcare Facilities Board to the Jonesboro, Arkansas, Public Facilities Board.
The original board was established in 1978, under the authority of a state law. The intent was to provide low-interest financing for first-time homeowners.
The board’s powers were expanded in 1980 to assist in financing nonprofit educational and medical facilities. Michele Allgood, an attorney who consults with the board, told the council’s finance and administration committee Thursday that the state has added numerous projects for which financing assistance could be provided since then.
The board, as it’s currently constituted, has about $380,000 in funds, but limited options for using it, officials said.
Also scheduled for a first reading is an ordinance proposed by Weston Wagner to rezone 0.95 acres at 804 Belt St. from R-1 single family residential to RM-12 multifamily.
The council will hear the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Wescott Enterprises, LLC, to rezone 1.55 acres at 5618 S. Caraway Road from R-1 to C-3 general commercial. The wooded property also has frontage on Stadium Boulevard.
The proposal carries a limited use overlay to exclude RV parks. Wes Thornton, a co-owner of the land, agreed to the RV restriction because of concerns raised by neighboring residents.
Also scheduled for a second reading is an ordinance proposed by Cornerstone United Methodist Church to rezone 2.83 acres at 1916 Disciple Drive, off of East Johnson Avenue (U.S. 49) from R-1 single family residential to C-4 Neighborhood Commercial. The land is adjacent to the church’s worship campus.
The council will also schedule a public hearing on a proposal by Curtner Asset Management LLC to abandon a portion of right of way along undeveloped Bonaparte Cove.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s Public Works Committee will meet at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.