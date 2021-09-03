JONESBORO — A tax increase is on the Jonesboro City Council agenda for Tuesday, but it’s requested by the taxpayers, themselves.
The council will hear the first of three required readings of an ordinance proposed by the Downtown Jonesboro Improvement District board of commissioners. It would impose a 2-mill property tax to fund improvements to common areas downtown. The district estimates the tax would generate between $200,000 and $250,000 per year.
Plans call for spending 70 percent of the money to acquire and maintain common space that would be dedicated for Downtown Jonesboro Alliance or other publicly sponsored events that boost quality of life and help steer customers to downtown businesses.
About 25 percent of the money would go to the Downtown Jonesboro Alliance for promotion and marketing, security, landscaping and other activities.
The commission plans to use the remaining 5 percent to pay for professional services, such as engineering or consultants.
The district, established in the 1970s, was formally reactivated last November.
Another proposed ordinance scheduled for a first reading would create a property assessed clean energy (PACE) improvement district. Under the program, a property owner may finance an energy efficiency improvement, a renewable energy project, or a water conservation project on a voluntary basis, with loan repayment tied to their property tax bills.
Included among resolutions on the agenda is a proposed five-year extension of a contract the city has with Axon Enterprises, which provides the police department with body and vehicle cameras, Tasers, modems, holster sensors and technology support.
Police Chief Rick Elliott said all the equipment would be upgraded to provide more reliability and better officer safety. The contract extension would have a total cost over five years of $2.822 million.
Another resolution would authorize a contract with Voiance Language Services to provide language interpreters for the city’s emergency dispatchers.
In unfinished business, the council will hear the second reading of an ordinance proposed by Casey Turner Construction LLC to rezone 1.1 acres at 2407 W. Matthews Ave. from R-1 single family residential to C-3 general commercial. The property is at the end of West Matthews, at its intersection with Strawfloor Drive. Turner said in the rezoning application the land would serve as offices and equipment storage for the business.
Two other proposed ordinances that would make technical changes to the city’s Stormwater Drainage Design Manual.
And an ordinance to place traffic signs at certain locations and establish speed limits for some of the city’s newest streets is also scheduled for a second reading.
Also during the meeting, the council will receive report on second quarter activities from the Northeast Arkansas Industrial Development Commission.
The council will meet at 5:30 p.m. in Municipal Center, 300 S. Church St.
The council’s public works committee will meet at 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.